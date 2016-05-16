​Stylish Dreams In The Suburbs

One can almost hear dogs barking and children laughing when viewing this facade – is it not just your typical suburban family home? All the classic elements are here: the pitched roof, the wide windows, the green lawn, the cute car in the driveway… All that’s missing is the white picket fence.

That may be, but it does not mean that this setting is bland or boring. Far from it!

Typically modern, the house boasts a strong sense of linear design and neutral colours. Creams, beiges, greys and browns all make cameo appearances in one form or another, with the strongest materials being concrete and wood.