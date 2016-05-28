Urbanisation and city living is becoming an unavoidable fact of our modern world. This means smaller homes and apartments, and all of us having to live in more compact spaces. This comes with its own pleasures and woes, just like everything in life. Benefits of a small home include lower energy costs and less surface area to clean, which no-one will complain about! On the other hand, however, it also has its drawbacks, such as limited storage space. This brings us to our list for today.

Living in a small spaces necessitates us to find clever storage solutions in order to compensate for the lack of space we have to accommodate all of our belongings. This can be a difficult task, and we often find ourselves getting stuck in the same rut of unimaginative and insufficient storage options. Fortunately, homify is here to help, and we have put together a list of 12 clever storage ideas that are sure to brighten your day. Let's begin!