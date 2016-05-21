The Prefab Home that Packs a Punch

Today's home, by Aleksandr Zhydkov, is a modern, trendy and cutting-edge home that proves just how magnificent a prefabricated home can be.

Some people hold negative connotations when it comes to prefab homes, perhaps thinking they are cheap or of less quality compared to traditional bricks and mortar homes. Today at homify, we are going to show you that this is not the case. Not only is a prefab home quicker to construct, cheaper to build and far more versatile, but it can also be designed exactly according to your specs, moved around easily and take on qualities that leave any architect tingling in their fingers and toes.

Let's go and find out just how fab a prefab home can be!