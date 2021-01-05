Dividing your open-plan space: 7 ideas

There’s a new design trend and its main focus is not visual splendour (although that is important as well), but mainly how to turn multifunctional large spaces into smaller, more convenient zones dedicated to eating, working, relaxing, sleeping, etc. And with everyone spending more time at home recently, it’s no wonder most of us have begun (and are still) searching for ways to spruce up our own interiors to make them more multifunctional.

But since most of us don’t have major construction budgets to build new walls or tear existing ones down, we’re leaving it up to these far simpler (and quicker to execute) ideas to divide your kitchen and your dining room, split your dining room from the living room, separate your living room from the kitchen… you get the picture.



