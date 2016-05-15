Your browser is out-of-date.

11 Dining Tables That Are Simply Delectable

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Plush Colours, ZERO9 ZERO9 Modern dining room
Whatever the circumstances of your meal, whether it’s a fabulous five-course decadence or a simple sandwich, dining at a table makes a world of difference. It is the element in a home that brings people together. It is where friends share jokes, families share stories, and lovers share meaningful glances. 

Your dining table encourages you to celebrate your style, not only the design and décor that you deem appropriate, but also the food that you serve. That table decides which plates you will set, whether you will opt for a tablecloth or not, and what style and colours the accompanying elements will be, such as the dining chairs, window treatment, etc.

In short: a dining table is a big deal! So, pay careful attention when scoping out the perfect table for your dining needs. And here to help you along are 11 of our most delicious dining tables on homify. From crazy and cool to elegant and chic.

Which one would look fantastic in your home?

Terrific timber

Crespià, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style dining room
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

Scandinavian, rustic, modern… all the styles make use of wood for furniture, and nothing beats a sturdy piece of timber when enjoying a dinner party.

We love the sandiness that this table brings to the scene. And with that eye-catching texture and tone, this table will be equally fitting for any occasion, from breakfast toast to a high-class, elegant meal.

An element of fun

ANTONIO CARLOS RESIDENCE, Mauricio Arruda Design Mauricio Arruda Design Eclectic style dining room
Mauricio Arruda Design

ANTONIO CARLOS RESIDENCE

Mauricio Arruda Design
Mauricio Arruda Design
Mauricio Arruda Design

If you want to distract your guests from your cooking quality, you have two choices: pour more wine, or seat them at a table that will have them talking all night. And this one by Mauricio Arruda Design will certainly get them chattering! 

Walking a fine line between elegantly modern and charmingly eclectic, this table is all glamour on top, yet party at the bottom with those delightful alternatives to regular table legs!

Chic and sleek

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Modern gets a sexy upgrade with this dining table that also functions as a peninsula. But it’s not its double-duty status that grabbed our attention. That fantastic gleaming quality, not to mention devilish red tone, makes this dining table the focal point of the entire room. 

Who says dining needs to be a prim and proper event? This table knows how to cut loose with style.

A classic you can count on

Helmsley, Prestigious Textiles Prestigious Textiles Classic style dining room
Prestigious Textiles

Helmsley

Prestigious Textiles
Prestigious Textiles
Prestigious Textiles

We’re back to wood, only this time we take a more classic approach to this tried-and-tested material. 

Working equally well for a glamorous evening or a picnic-themed lunch, this timber structure allows for adequate seating and dining space. And the fact that low benches were used allows us to see so much more of that stunning structure.

A striking combination

Home In-situ animal paintings, Thierry Bisch - Peintre animalier - Animal Painter Thierry Bisch - Peintre animalier - Animal Painter Dining room
Thierry Bisch—Peintre animalier —Animal Painter

Home In-situ animal paintings

Thierry Bisch - Peintre animalier - Animal Painter
Thierry Bisch—Peintre animalier —Animal Painter
Thierry Bisch - Peintre animalier - Animal Painter

What makes this dining table stand out is its classic design and prim-and-proper white colour, combined with the modern/minimalist chairs in a striking array of pastels. And we just love how the Danville-style table legs, with their well-proportioned vase form, contrasts with the rigid linearity of the table’s surface.

For a fashionable event

the dining room ZERO9 Modern dining room
ZERO9

the dining room

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

If you want your dining space to be elegantly chic, a few factors need to be present; such as, for example, a clean glass surface for the top and dark wood for the body and legs, with both portraying a shining and gleaming quality. Luckily, this dining table has all of the above!

A unique twist

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Like everything else in life, table legs also keep evolving. Long gone are the days when a table had to have four simple legs. The modern style treats us to this fashionable beauty above, with a fat U-shaped body made out of caramel-toned wood, fitted with a crystal-clear glass pane – equally fitting for either a graceful office desk, or a dinner party.

Something different

Arquitetura Residencial | Casa de luxo na Barra da Tijuca, Leila Dionizios Arquitetura e Luminotécnica Leila Dionizios Arquitetura e Luminotécnica Modern dining room
Leila Dionizios Arquitetura e Luminotécnica

Leila Dionizios Arquitetura e Luminotécnica
Leila Dionizios Arquitetura e Luminotécnica
Leila Dionizios Arquitetura e Luminotécnica

Speaking of shapes and evolving, get a load of this striking vision! Comfy chairs of timber, rattan, and fabric are upstaged most fabulously by that futuristic-looking table, with its cool turquoise and strong geometric look. 

Love it or hate it, but you most certainly can’t ignore it!

A starring performance

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

A chic glass pane mixed with some very stylish geometric shapes results in this stunner. Those V-shaped legs, in a rich brown, take the centre stage. Its uniqueness ensures that any activity completed here, whether dining or working, will be a most classy event. 

Striking, elegant, comfortable – everything a dining room table should be.

The circle of trust

Mieszkanie 52m2, MGN Pracownia Architektoniczna MGN Pracownia Architektoniczna Scandinavian style dining room
MGN Pracownia Architektoniczna

MGN Pracownia Architektoniczna
MGN Pracownia Architektoniczna
MGN Pracownia Architektoniczna

From block-shaped to round, we now turn to a quaint little spot that seems perfect for afternoon tea. Dusty timber and crisp whites make up a most charming dining table that seems just so homey and honest. 

Without trying too hard, this table grabs attention and affection, and we choose to reserve this dining space only for close friends and family.

One of a kind

Attico , Dario Cipelletti Architect Dario Cipelletti Architect Minimalist dining room
Dario Cipelletti Architect

Dario Cipelletti Architect
Dario Cipelletti Architect
Dario Cipelletti Architect

From four legs to two to… one? How is that possible? Quite easy, when looking at our last choice above, where this modern dining table seems to be floating and balancing simultaneously. 

Doubling up as a prepping space for the cook, this table dares to make a bold statement when turned into a dining space, with that dark colour and fabulous body ensuring an eye-catching appearance. 

Need some more inspiration? Then see the: Homify guide to choosing a great dining table.

The Edgy Eclectic Home
Which table would look right in your home? Tell us in our comments section, below...

