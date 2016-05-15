​A Family Flat Gets A Major Overhaul

Ah, the joys of getting married. Of sharing your life with someone else, and then combining your separate households to merge as one new home. And then when things really change once the youngsters start arriving!

Such was the case with a couple in Korea; the arrival of two little ones made them see that their life (and, thus, their home) needed one major upgrade to accommodate those busy children. Not that their apartment was too small; space was sufficient, it just need to be adjusted. And their lifestyle, furniture, and décor were in serious shambles.

Enter interior designers Light&Salt Design, who took one look at their clients’ surroundings and got to work.