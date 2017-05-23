14 awesome kitchen cupboards for your home

Here at homify, we know how important kitchen cupboards are. Storage in the kitchen is absolutely vital for a sleek, trendy and minimalist kitchen that is going to be the inspiration behind all of your culinary delights.
Your kitchen cupboards should provide a neat and organised space for you to keep your crockery, cutlery and condiments out of sight but within reach. You don't want a kitchen that is cluttered and crowded with all sorts of kitchenware.
This is why today, we are going to be looking at 14 awesome kitchen cupboards that will motivate you to create the most organised and stylish kitchen in your own home, by utilising those cupboards!
Your kitchen cupboards don't have to look boring or bleak. In fact, quite the opposite! Your kitchen cupboards should bring creativity, colour and style to your kitchen.
In this kitchen, the designers have opted for a deep red colour for the kitchen, which contrasts with the pale, granite counter tops. Don't hold back, pick a colour that you won't get bored of quickly and make your kitchen your favourite room in the house.
This design by Hallwood Furniture is just the most perfect example of a neat and organised kitchen cupboard. Don't you want one just like it?
Drawers roll out to reveal chunky, open spaces where you can store bigger plates, bowls and serving dishes. The cupboard doors open to reveal a spot for the microwave and shelves for the spices and condiments. When closed, the kitchen is neat and clear from all clutter.
Storing your favourite china plates and beautiful crystal glasses away doesn't mean you have to hide them from view. Opt for glass cabinets where you can store all of these items neatly away, but still have them on show.
You can also install little lights in the cabinets, which will illuminate your prized kitchenware.
If you don't have enough kitchen cupboards and you don't have the budget to install some in the kitchen right at this time, then invest in a stand alone storage piece, like in this design by Lewis Alderson.
Also have a look at these cool simple storage solutions.
Remember that this is your home and you can do with it what you like! It should be a reflection of your personality, your passion and your style.
In this design, by Carved Wood Design, we can see how handcrafted kitchen cupboards can change the whole look and feel of a room. Be different, be unique!
Yellow is a fabulous colour for any room of the home and can be introduced subtly or more prominently, like in this design.
Yellow is cheerful, creative and fun—which is what your kitchen should be. If you don't want to finish all of your kitchen cupboards in yellow then add a vase of sunflowers to the kitchen space. Yellow also works fabulously with black.
There is so much room for innovation and ingenuity when it comes to the kitchen, including making the absolute most of the corners in this space. Don't you love this funky drawer by Tim Jasper?
You also get cupboards that fold out from the corner, which are very snazzy. Speak to your designer about the options available, especially if you have a kitchen with lots of corners.
Wood is always a fabulous addition to the kitchen. It's warm, earthy and cosy and, if done right, just looks so professional and modern.
Have a look through the Homify kitchen cabinets and shelves products for inspiration.
Remember how we said that you can really have fun with your kitchen cupboards? Well this is the perfect example.
These designers have opted for a retro kitchen and have introduced reds, blues and blacks into the mix.
They've also utilised the roof, creating a little rack where they can hang pots and pans. Storage innovation at its best!
White and minimalist is always a wonderful option for a kitchen. Install white cupboards, white floors and white counter tops, which will contrast beautifully with the sleek, silver appliances.
White creates a very hygienic and clean look and feel. You'll feel ready to create a culinary masterpiece every time you walk inside!
If you are looking to pair two tones or colours, go for grey and a baby blue. They create a warm, yet classy kitchen that is as modern as it is stylish.
This is also softer than the other colours we've looked at today, including the yellow and the black.
Grey granite or marble counter tops are also great for the kitchen, above the cupboards! They are easy to clean and incredibly durable.
Just because your kitchen is outdoors, doesn't mean you should hold back on the cupboard space. Invest in some hardy storage units that will keep your outdoor kitchen cutlery, braai tongs and crockery safe from the weather.
Be sure to also invest in a braai and a pizza oven!
Apart from kitchen cupboards, shelving is also an incredibly important storage element. It makes use of vertical space and can serve as a display for your trendy condiments and kitchen accessories.
Tip: Be sure to hang your shelves up so that they stay fixed to the wall. You don't want any accidents!
If you like this ideabook, you'll also love this one on: Kitchen accessory must-haves!