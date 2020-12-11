Pantone Color 2021: Trendy ideas that use Ultimate Gray and Illuminating

What’s better than a color of the year? A combination that offers versatility to brighten up or tone down the look of a room. When Pantone color of the year 2021 was announced, we were pleasantly surprised to find not one but two colors to work with – Ultimate Gray and Illuminating (yellow). While gray is a neutral shade that offers stability and an everlasting style, yellow is a sunny and cheerful color that infuses a sense of positivity into any space.
To give you some ideas to use these trendy shades to update your décor, we have curated a few looks for every room. Browse through and find the perfect option for your home!
Style a white breakfast bar in the kitchen by replacing the existing chairs with a pair in illuminating yellow, and use a gray hanging lampshade to complete the look.
Paint the kitchen walls in ultimate gray and replace the laminate on the cabinets with bright yellow to turn the style up several notches.
Layer on the colors of 2021 with table linen that uses a combination of grey and yellow.
Add yellow seat covers to the dining chairs, change the curtains to grey and add a few accent cushions in bright yellow to create a trendy living and dining space.
Make a focal feature in the dining room by painting the cabinets in Ultimate Gray and the background wall in yellow.
Paint the bar chairs yellow and carry through the shade to the appliances and lighting fixtures to boost the style in a minimalist kitchen with gray tones.
In a minimalist bedroom with shades of gray, introduce a splash of sunshine with a cushion in bright yellow.
Are you bored with the white and grey combination in your kitchen? Replace the laminates on the shutters or paint them yellow. Coat the wall at the side as well in the same shade to pull together a cheerful space.
In a powder room, mount the basin on a yellow counter to add a splash of style.
If your walls have a raw concrete finish, it just takes a neon sign to bring illuminating yellow and give the room a trendy update.
Paint a small section of the background wall in the living room to create a striking contrast with yellow.
If it’s time to reupholster the living room furniture, choose Ultimate Gray for the seating and contrast it with a few accent cushions in yellow.
If you don’t want the gray and yellow combination to overpower a small integrated space, use gray on the background wall in the living room and yellow for the dining chairs on the opposite side.
A background wall behind the headboard introduces yellow without making the bedroom too vibrant, but in the daytime, it brings a sunny ambience irrespective of the weather outside.
In a dining room attached to the kitchen, the seating near the window gets a calm look with gray, while the windowless kitchen gets a boost of brightness with yellow.
Once again, to avoid the color combination of the year from overpowering the space, it’s a smart idea to use it in sections such as alternate cabinets or walls.
A quick way to introduce the trendy combination in a grey and white kitchen is to paint the ceiling yellow.
Using the gray and yellow combination on just one of the kitchen walls, by introducing it on the cabinet shutters and backsplash walls is another option for making a subtle yet striking statement.
When the living room has neutral tones, including gray, painting one of the walls helps to create a focal point that reflects the trend. Accent cushions can enhance the style.
Give your home office or work-from-home desk a trendy update by painting the shelves yellow and coordinating it with a yellow chair.
In an all-white room, the most straightforward idea for introducing the gray and yellow combination is by using cushions in both shades.
If it’s time to redo the décor of a young child’s room, introduce a touch of sophistication with grey and yellow to create a more ‘grown-up’ look.
Contrasting shades of gray and yellow can be introduced through paint, accent cushions and accessories such as picture frames to create a charming look in a bedroom.
Painting the wall opposite the mirror in a bathroom that has gray walls can bring in the color combination in a subtle yet stylish way.
Going bold with a dining table in Illuminating Yellow can work if the living room and the kitchen on either side of the space have neutral tones, including gray.
Refresh the look of a dull passage by painting each wall in a different shade – yellow, light grey and dark grey. It’s modern and trendy!
Another idea for a subtle introduction of the shades is through a bright yellow lampshade hanging over the dining table and grey curtains. The rest of the modern-minimalist décor stays the same.
If you are redecorating a teenager’s bedroom, the gray and yellow combination works well as it reflects seriousness and fun in equal measure.
This studio reflects the versatility of the Pantone color 2021. Shades of gray and yellow merge beautifully to create smart and practical design.
What better way to usher in 2021 than by updating the look of the foyer? All it takes is gray wall cladding and a coat of yellow on the cabinet.