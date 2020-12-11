Your browser is out-of-date.

Pantone Color 2021: Trendy ideas that use Ultimate Gray and Illuminating

Homify India Content Homify India Content
Дизайн квартиры 65 м.кв, Дизайн студия Жанны Ращупкиной Дизайн студия Жанны Ращупкиной Modern kitchen Yellow
What’s better than a color of the year? A combination that offers versatility to brighten up or tone down the look of a room. When Pantone color of the year 2021 was announced, we were pleasantly surprised to find not one but two colors to work with – Ultimate Gray and Illuminating (yellow). While gray is a neutral shade that offers stability and an everlasting style, yellow is a sunny and cheerful color that infuses a sense of positivity into any space.

To give you some ideas to use these trendy shades to update your décor, we have curated a few looks for every room. Browse through and find the perfect option for your home!

A quick makeover

Studio Apartment, Studio Dooie Studio Dooie Modern dining room Yellow
Style a white breakfast bar in the kitchen by replacing the existing chairs with a pair in illuminating yellow, and use a gray hanging lampshade to complete the look.

Brighten up the cabinets

Quitte, Popstahl Küchen Popstahl Küchen Modern kitchen Iron/Steel Yellow
Paint the kitchen walls in ultimate gray and replace the laminate on the cabinets with bright yellow to turn the style up several notches.

Refresh the linen

Tischwäsche Frühjahr/ Sommer 2018, Alfred Apelt GmbH Alfred Apelt GmbH Modern dining room Yellow
Layer on the colors of 2021 with table linen that uses a combination of grey and yellow.

Accents to the rescue

Denizkent Villaları, ANTE MİMARLIK ANTE MİMARLIK Modern living room Yellow
Add yellow seat covers to the dining chairs, change the curtains to grey and add a few accent cushions in bright yellow to create a trendy living and dining space.

A trendy feature wall

Contemporary kitchen diner in Essex residence Paul Langston Interiors Modern kitchen Grey kitchen lighting,kitchen appliances,kitchen cabinet,kitchen chairs,kitchen table,kitchen floor,kitchen worktop,kitchen sink,yellow,LED Lighting
Paul Langston Interiors

Contemporary kitchen diner in Essex residence

Make a focal feature in the dining room by painting the cabinets in Ultimate Gray and the background wall in yellow.

Accents in the kitchen

Cozinha MA, Ao Cubo Arquitetura e Interiores Ao Cubo Arquitetura e Interiores Modern kitchen Ceramic Yellow
Paint the bar chairs yellow and carry through the shade to the appliances and lighting fixtures to boost the style in a minimalist kitchen with gray tones.

A ray of sunshine

日式無印收納宅 小孩房 達譽設計 Teen bedroom Engineered Wood Yellow
達譽設計

日式無印收納宅 小孩房

In a minimalist bedroom with shades of gray, introduce a splash of sunshine with a cushion in bright yellow. 

Bold and bright kitchen

Дизайн квартиры 65 м.кв, Дизайн студия Жанны Ращупкиной Дизайн студия Жанны Ращупкиной Modern kitchen Yellow
Are you bored with the white and grey combination in your kitchen? Replace the laminates on the shutters or paint them yellow. Coat the wall at the side as well in the same shade to pull together a cheerful space.

A splash when washing

HAPPYHOURS burger & grill, manuarino architettura design comunicazione manuarino architettura design comunicazione Commercial spaces Iron/Steel Yellow Gastronomy
In a powder room, mount the basin on a yellow counter to add a splash of style.

Light it up

MM apartment, Studio ro+ca Studio ro+ca Living room
If your walls have a raw concrete finish, it just takes a neon sign to bring illuminating yellow and give the room a trendy update.

A bright backdrop

Redefining furniture Saniya Nahar Designs Small bedroom MDF Yellow
Saniya Nahar Designs

Redefining furniture

Paint a small section of the background wall in the living room to create a striking contrast with yellow.

Refresh the upholstery

Panorama, Bill's Design Limited Bill's Design Limited Modern living room Yellow
Bill&#39;s Design Limited

If it’s time to reupholster the living room furniture, choose Ultimate Gray for the seating and contrast it with a few accent cushions in yellow.

Opposites attract

Gazometro, Archifacturing Archifacturing Industrial style dining room Yellow
If you don’t want the gray and yellow combination to overpower a small integrated space, use gray on the background wall in the living room and yellow for the dining chairs on the opposite side.

Morning sunshine

Nhà Phố 4 Tầng Mặt Tiền 4m Thiết Kế Hiện Đại Ở Tân Bình, Công ty TNHH Xây Dựng TM – DV Song Phát Công ty TNHH Xây Dựng TM – DV Song Phát Modern style bedroom Yellow
A background wall behind the headboard introduces yellow without making the bedroom too vibrant, but in the daytime, it brings a sunny ambience irrespective of the weather outside.

Quiet and cosy

Дизайн-проект однокомнатной квартиры для семьи с ребёнком, Студия Инстильер | Studio Instilier Студия Инстильер | Studio Instilier Kitchen Yellow
In a dining room attached to the kitchen, the seating near the window gets a calm look with gray, while the windowless kitchen gets a boost of brightness with yellow.

In sections

Proyecto Vivienda, Arquitecto Manuel Daniel Vilte Arquitecto Manuel Daniel Vilte Kitchen units Wood-Plastic Composite Yellow
Once again, to avoid the color combination of the year from overpowering the space, it’s a smart idea to use it in sections such as alternate cabinets or walls.

Taking it to the top

Open Kitchen Bill's Design Limited Kitchen Yellow
Bill&#39;s Design Limited

Open Kitchen

A quick way to introduce the trendy combination in a grey and white kitchen is to paint the ceiling yellow.

All in a wall

Частный дом в Jesenice, Прага - Запад, ISDesign group s.r.o. ISDesign group s.r.o. Living room Yellow
Using the gray and yellow combination on just one of the kitchen walls, by introducing it on the cabinet shutters and backsplash walls is another option for making a subtle yet striking statement.

Feature in the living room

THIẾT KẾ NỘI THẤT CĂN HỘ CHUNG CƯ HÀ ĐÔ CENTROSA GARDEN 77M2 CÓ 2 PHÒNG NGỦ - ANH HẢI, QUẬN 10, Công ty Cổ Phần Nội Thất Mạnh Hệ Công ty Cổ Phần Nội Thất Mạnh Hệ Modern living room Solid Wood Yellow
When the living room has neutral tones, including gray, painting one of the walls helps to create a focal point that reflects the trend. Accent cushions can enhance the style.

A cheerful workspace

АПАРТАМЕНТЫ SKY, Suiten7 Suiten7 Nursery/kid’s room Plastic Yellow
Give your home office or work-from-home desk a trendy update by painting the shelves yellow and coordinating it with a yellow chair.

Layering with cushions

Tischwäsche Frühjahr/ Sommer 2018, Alfred Apelt GmbH Alfred Apelt GmbH Modern living room Yellow
In an all-white room, the most straightforward idea for introducing the gray and yellow combination is by using cushions in both shades.

Playful update for the kids

Pokój dla chłopca, Wkwadrat Architekt Wnętrz Toruń Wkwadrat Architekt Wnętrz Toruń Girls Bedroom MDF Yellow
If it’s time to redo the décor of a young child’s room, introduce a touch of sophistication with grey and yellow to create a more ‘grown-up’ look.

Eclectic charm

MAISON SAVOYE, Barbara Dundes | ARQ + DESIGN Barbara Dundes | ARQ + DESIGN Modern style bedroom
Contrasting shades of gray and yellow can be introduced through paint, accent cushions and accessories such as picture frames to create a charming look in a bedroom.

Look in the mirror

Rehabilitación integral de vivienda unifamiliar, HD Arquitectura d'interiors HD Arquitectura d'interiors Minimal style Bathroom Concrete Yellow
HD Arquitectura d'interiors

Painting the wall opposite the mirror in a bathroom that has gray walls can bring in the color combination in a subtle yet stylish way.

Centrestage

Santo André B.R., LILIAN FUGITA ARQUITETURA LILIAN FUGITA ARQUITETURA Modern dining room Yellow
Going bold with a dining table in Illuminating Yellow can work if the living room and the kitchen on either side of the space have neutral tones, including gray.

Trendy passage

JAMAICA, YOUR PROJECT YOUR PROJECT Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Yellow
Refresh the look of a dull passage by painting each wall in a different shade – yellow, light grey and dark grey. It’s modern and trendy!

Quiet sophistication

Katowice 1, JF architektura wnętrz Katarzyna Janus-Fic JF architektura wnętrz Katarzyna Janus-Fic Modern dining room Tiles Yellow
Another idea for a subtle introduction of the shades is through a bright yellow lampshade hanging over the dining table and grey curtains. The rest of the modern-minimalist décor stays the same.

The right balance

Reforma de Cobertura em Belo Horizonte - MG, Filipe Castro Arquitetura | Design Filipe Castro Arquitetura | Design Nursery/kid’s room MDF Yellow
If you are redecorating a teenager’s bedroom, the gray and yellow combination works well as it reflects seriousness and fun in equal measure.

Smart studio

Section View of studio apartment CRISP3D Modern style bedroom Bricks Yellow visualisation,3dvisual,3dimages,CGI
CRISP3D

Section View of studio apartment

This studio reflects the versatility of the Pantone color 2021. Shades of gray and yellow merge beautifully to create smart and practical design.

New look for the foyer in the New Year

CASA P+R | Recanto dos Pássaros, ALINE RAISER arquitetura design ALINE RAISER arquitetura design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Stone Yellow
What better way to usher in 2021 than by updating the look of the foyer? All it takes is gray wall cladding and a coat of yellow on the cabinet.

Which is your favourite look? Leave us a comment.

