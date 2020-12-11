Pantone Color 2021: Trendy ideas that use Ultimate Gray and Illuminating

What’s better than a color of the year? A combination that offers versatility to brighten up or tone down the look of a room. When Pantone color of the year 2021 was announced, we were pleasantly surprised to find not one but two colors to work with – Ultimate Gray and Illuminating (yellow). While gray is a neutral shade that offers stability and an everlasting style, yellow is a sunny and cheerful color that infuses a sense of positivity into any space.

To give you some ideas to use these trendy shades to update your décor, we have curated a few looks for every room. Browse through and find the perfect option for your home!