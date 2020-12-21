A modern renovation: office loft and two bathrooms

The professionals bringing us today’s design inspiration are CS Design. Located in Sandton, Johannesburg, the interior-design company CS Design (which was founded in 1991 in New York, of all places) is also proud of the fact that it offers all its clients additional and exclusive services including custom furniture designs, 3D renderings, mood boards and presentations, sourcing of appropriate fixtures and finishes, consultations, workshops for budding designers, and much more.

One look at CS Design’s growing portfolio will not only reveal various high-style designs, but also projects successfully concluded across Southern Africa, UK, and New York.

And speaking of local projects, let’s take a look at what these designers pulled out when they had to design a residential loft…



