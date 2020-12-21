A modern renovation: office loft and two bathrooms

The professionals bringing us today’s design inspiration are CS Design. Located in Sandton, Johannesburg, the interior-design company CS Design (which was founded in 1991 in New York, of all places) is also proud of the fact that it offers all its clients additional and exclusive services including custom furniture designs, 3D renderings, mood boards and presentations, sourcing of appropriate fixtures and finishes, consultations, workshops for budding designers, and much more.
One look at CS Design’s growing portfolio will not only reveal various high-style designs, but also projects successfully concluded across Southern Africa, UK, and New York.
And speaking of local projects, let’s take a look at what these designers pulled out when they had to design a residential loft…
This project was kick-started when the professionals were contacted by a client seeking a study area in his flat. The problem was that his abode was already on the small side, with a cosy patio already split up into separate zones.
The solution? Make use of that vertical space by adding a loft right above the kitchen, an idea established by CS Design’s project manager.
But let's first feast our eyes on that culinary zone right underneath the newly established home office. Crafted in the modern design style, this kitchen was designed by the client, complete with brick walls and red appliances. To enhance visual consistency, it was decided to carry the kitchen’s look and feel through to the upstairs loft.
Aiding in its modern style is the fact that there's an equal amount of accessories and breathing space here so as not to clutter an already limited space. For instance, that busy brick pattern, although quite lovely, would have only made this kitchen look too busy had more decor pieces and furnishings been added.
Fortunately, CS Design easily avoids such rookie mistakes thanks to their expertise and experience.
But what really stands out are those hot reds popping out from select finishes and surfaces!
Pretty incredible to see an original 3D rendering compared to the final results. What we especially love is the way that open-riser, circular staircase (which perfectly echoes the unique industrial style) lends a soft and curvy look to a space otherwise dominated by harsh, straight lines.
In addition to expertly carving out a work-from-home spot, CS Design also renovated the two bathrooms included in the existing structure.
For the first one, the smaller of the two, a modern design style was chosen to visually link it up with the rest of the interiors. Subtle detail and character have been established via subway wall tiles and intricate Mediterranean floor tiles (in the shower), yet it's that monochrome look that really impresses us.
The second, larger bathroom got the same style deal, yet thanks to its extra legroom there are so much more to appreciate here. Like those two round wall mirrors perfectly anchoring the double sinks. And those glazed partitions creatively zoning off certain areas.
And don't overlook the adequate storage (another vital factor in any room's design) in the form of that vanity with its cabinet doors and drawers that ensures this main bathroom greets its visitor with a clean and effortless style.
