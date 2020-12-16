Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

How to keep your house cool this summer: 11 tricks

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Kenilworth , Natalie Bulwer Interiors Natalie Bulwer Interiors Living room
Loading admin actions …

Those who don’t believe in global warming will do well to spend a few days in South Africa during summer’s peak. And speaking of which, the current summer looks to be another scorcher for us and our homes – which, for many of us, now include home offices

And so the challenge becomes to keep our interiors (including our offices) cool by day so we can sleep comfortably in a relatively cool home by night. And did we mention that we won’t use air-conditioning to help keep electricity costs low?

Let’s see what our options are…  


1. Purchase fans

Roca Llisa, ARRCC ARRCC Modern living room
ARRCC

Roca Llisa

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

Note: this is to cool yourself, not your house, for while fans are great at making you feel cooler due to blowing away hot air and helping sweat to evaporate, they don’t lower the overall temperature of a space. 

homify hint: Opt for bigger, more powerful fans (like tower fans) for bigger, open-plan spaces like living rooms.


2. Freeze a bowl of water

152 Waterkant , GSQUARED architects GSQUARED architects Minimal style Bathroom
GSQUARED architects

152 Waterkant

GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects

And place it at an angle in front of your fan. The evaporating ice and air blows will provide essential moisture and coolness. Remember that leaving bowls of water throughout your home boosts moisture levels. 


3. Have a braai

Patio JBA Architects Patios Solid Wood Wood effect covered patio,timber deck,fireplace
JBA Architects

Patio

JBA Architects
JBA Architects
JBA Architects

Remember that the main aim is to cool your house down. Thus, give your kitchen a break from cooking and stick to no-cook meals, like salad.


4. Keep the sun out

Atlantic Views - Main Bedroom Jenny Mills Architects Modern style bedroom
Jenny Mills Architects

Atlantic Views—Main Bedroom

Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects

Incoming sunshine means incoming heat. So, invest in proper shades, blinds, and curtains to adequately cover your windows and keep your rugs and upholstery from fading. 

See our wide range of professional Interior Designers and Decorators to help you select picture-perfect window treatment, among other things…  


5. Open your windows at night

Camps Bay House 1, GSQUARED architects GSQUARED architects Minimalist house White
GSQUARED architects

Camps Bay House 1

GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects

As temperatures drop at night, opening windows will usher some cooler air inside. Just be sure to keep yourself and your home safe by not inviting any unwanted ‘guests over.

And remember to close those windows again in the morning before the heat rises. 


6. Cotton to cotton

Beach Retreat, Studio Do Cabo Studio Do Cabo Eclectic style bedroom
Studio Do Cabo

Beach Retreat

Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo

Stick with plain cotton sheets for cooler summer nights. And don’t be fooled into going with ultra-high thread counts, as they can actually be a lot hotter than lower thread count sheets. 


Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Buy houseplants

Formal Sitting Room Natalie Bulwer Interiors Living room
Natalie Bulwer Interiors

Formal Sitting Room

Natalie Bulwer Interiors
Natalie Bulwer Interiors
Natalie Bulwer Interiors

Aside from adding colour and detail, houseplants can also make a considerable difference to your interiors during a heat wave. Thanks to transpiration, plants up the humidity of the surrounding space, boost moisture, and also help to reduce indoor pollutants.

And it would seem two of the most popular plants in this regard are peace lilies and rubber plants.  


8. Have a cold shower

homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Jumping into a cool shower right before bed lowers your body temperature and cleanses away sweat, allowing you to drift off more easily. 


9. Change to cool lighting

Clifton Apartment, Make Architects + Interior Studio Make Architects + Interior Studio Modern kitchen
Make Architects + Interior Studio

Clifton Apartment

Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio

Shutting off lights lowers your electricity bill while keeping those miniature heaters, especially incandescent bulbs, from warming your interiors even more. Rather switch to low-energy light bulbs to avoid overheating! 


10. Go with the (air)flow

FIRTH 114802 by Three14 Architects Three14 Architects Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs FIRTH1148802,Three14Architects,Contemporary,Architects,CapeTown,Minimal
Three14 Architects

FIRTH 114802 by Three14 Architects

Three14 Architects
Three14 Architects
Three14 Architects

Open opposite doors and windows in your home to, along with your trusty fan(s), create cooler (and cleaner) wind tunnels. 


11. Don’t charge your phone at night

Exner Penthouse, 2MD Exclusive Italian Design 2MD Exclusive Italian Design Modern style bedroom
2MD Exclusive Italian Design

Exner Penthouse

2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design

Anything that’s not in use need to be switched off to stop generating more heat – and that includes your phone, computer, etc. For your kitchen appliances, ensure that your fridge and freezer’s backs have adequate ventilation space so they don’t unnecessarily pump excess heat into your kitchen.

Find out the pros and cons of Great big windows.

10 garden-prepping tips before your summer holiday
Without using air-conditioning, how will you be keeping your home cool this summer?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks