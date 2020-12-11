Your browser is out-of-date.

8 ways to upgrade your laundry room for 2021

Murray Hill Remodel, New York City, Lilian H. Weinreich Architects
Laundry day is rarely fun for anyone. Add to that a drab and horribly under-styled room with a washing machine and we can’t blame anyone for not looking forward to doing laundry. But although we can’t assist with your family’s loads, we can offer some design tricks to make your laundry room more appealing. 

So, for anyone who deems their laundry space as dreary, functionally inadequate, prone to clutter, or even a safety concern regarding kids and pets, add this to 2021’s list of good intentions. 


1. Give it some style

Laundry Room Frahm Interiors
No need to torture yourself in a dark, dreary space. Make it your New Year’s resolution to add appealing décor to your laundry space, such as:

• A fresh splash of paint on the walls (or try your hand at wallpaper)

• A colour palette that complements the rest of your home’s décor

• Beautiful custom cabinetry

• New countertop finishes 

• Updated lighting and hardware (drawer pulls, cabinet knobs, faucets, etc.). 

2. Boost your storage

Rescue + Refurb Solving Spaces
With custom cabinetry (and closable doors), say “cheers” to that visual eyesore that is a clutter of stain removers, fabric softeners, detergents, etc. But if this doesn’t fall in your 2021 design budget, there’s also DIY shelving, repurposed kitchen cupboards, or even prefab store cabinetry. 


3. Add more space

Mr & Mrs O'Hare Diane Berry Kitchens
Limited legroom (like having inadequate space for folding) can put a dent in your laundry schedule. Sometimes there exists easy options to free up legroom, like stacking your washer and dryer atop each other. Other times, you’re going to have to pay for results, like hiring a first-rate professional to help you add more physical space to your laundry room. 


4. Make it safer

Laundry Room John Toates Architecture and Design
A youngster helping you fold laundry is a great way to teach responsibility. But one getting stuck in a washer during hide and seek is a problem. So, help ease 2021’s stress by purchasing locks for your laundry room and appliances, particularly for front-loading washers and dryers. 


5. Make it more safer

Handle less Polar white Glamour, PTC Kitchens
Behind your laundry room’s locked door, start keeping all those dangerous chemicals and poisonous products higher up (cabinets, shelving) for extra peace of mind. And add the number of your local poison control centre while you’re at it. 

In case you’ve transferred all your laundry products to clear jars or other containers, make sure to keep the empty bottles or labels for reference – just in case. 


6. Hand out some hampers… and responsibility

Bathroom Natalie Bulwer Interiors
Keep your laundry room from becoming/staying a dumping ground in 2021. Purchase each family member their own laundry hamper, kept conveniently in the bedrooms/bathroom. And, hopefully, that’ll be the start of the end of loose sneakers, missing sock mates, and other issues that add such a joy to laundry day. 


7. Maybe move location

Master Bathroom with Laundry Closet Lilian H. Weinreich Architects
Do you multi-task while that washer and dryer are running? Maybe you carry on cooking, do some dishes, or help out with homework? How far are these spaces from your laundry room? Well then, wouldn’t moving your laundry room’s location to a more centralised part of your home be more convenient? 

Should your washer and dryer be in for some travelling, just ensure your new laundry room has access to existing plumbing.

homify hint: Also factor in your washer and dryer’s noise levels, in case they’re relocating somewhere close to bedrooms. 


8. Cool down the space

Laundry Room Clean Design
South Africans don’t need reminding about harsh summers, which can make doing laundry in a hot room even more unbearable. 

Try this: check your dryer’s lint screen (which you really should be cleaning after every use). If it’s clogged, that’s a fire hazard that’s also making your dryer work harder, causing more heat in your laundry room. 

Have a look at your dryer’s vent tube as well to ensure it’s not damaged and is correctly attached to both the dryer and outdoor exhaust vent. Remember to have your home’s ducts (including the dryer’s) cleaned regularly by a professional to avoid blockages.

Lastly, avoid another fire risk and check your outdoor lint trap (and remove all lint build-up) on a regular basis.

Make sure you don’t miss The interior design trends for 2021


Easy style tips to make a room look lighter
How will you be changing your laundry room in 2021?

