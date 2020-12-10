Easy style tips to make a room look lighter

For Johannesburg-based firm Spegash Interiors, interior design is not just about day-to-day operations to keep the company running, but about a commitment to excellence. No wonder, then, that Spegash Interiors is regarded as one of South Africa’s most established interior design professionals. With an amazing portfolio detailing a rich amount of deluxe projects in the commercial, residential, and retail industries, the Spegash Interiors reputation is also firmly cemented in the fact that all of its clients are privy to various additional services including colour- and fabric coordination, project management, 3D renderings, and the sourcing of appropriate accessories / decorations.
So, let’s see how a top-notch interior design company like Spegash Interiors manages to make small, gloomy spaces seem (and feel) bigger, brighter, and better.
Those in the know when it comes to colours and painting might already be aware that the lighter/whiter a ceiling, the more spacious the whole room (whether it’s a living room, bathroom, or another space) feels.
Still busy with those paint colours, consider a scheme consisting of light, visually receding colours. And we’re not just talking the good ol’ neutrals, for light hues of blue, green, yellow and other natural colours can all pass for passive, receding tones to make a room feel lighter and bigger.
Ditch the matte finishes and opt for paint with an eggshell or satin finish for a brighter ambience. Eggshell or satin finishes aid in reflecting light around a room, enhancing the space’s artificial- and natural light levels.
And it is for this exact reason that we also recommend you paint your woodwork (baseboards, doors, staircase railings… ) with white gloss.
The more light you can “steal” from other rooms or from outside, the better for your gloomy space. That’s why swapping solid doors for glass ones are recommended, as well as choosing glass bricks to create unique “windows” in your interior walls.
Another easy way to boost your dark room’s illumination is to place a mirror opposite a light source, like a lamp or window, for perfect light reflection. And best of all is that you don’t need to splurge on an oversized, costly mirror. Smaller mirror designs, especially a gallery wall full of them, are just as skilled at maximising light as their bigger counterparts.
We know there’s something fancy and elegant about valances, window toppers and thick drapes, but they are also great at blocking out natural light. Rather play with simple curtains and sheer fabrics that allow some sunshine to filter through. You can always opt for an extra layer of window treatment once privacy becomes an issue, like adding drapes to your thin, see-through curtains.
