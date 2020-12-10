Easy style tips to make a room look lighter

For Johannesburg-based firm Spegash Interiors, interior design is not just about day-to-day operations to keep the company running, but about a commitment to excellence. No wonder, then, that Spegash Interiors is regarded as one of South Africa’s most established interior design professionals. With an amazing portfolio detailing a rich amount of deluxe projects in the commercial, residential, and retail industries, the Spegash Interiors reputation is also firmly cemented in the fact that all of its clients are privy to various additional services including colour- and fabric coordination, project management, 3D renderings, and the sourcing of appropriate accessories / decorations.

So, let’s see how a top-notch interior design company like Spegash Interiors manages to make small, gloomy spaces seem (and feel) bigger, brighter, and better.



