Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Style your small bathroom bigger in 9 steps

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
710 Old Mutual, 2MD Exclusive Italian Design 2MD Exclusive Italian Design Modern bathroom Wood White
Loading admin actions …

If you’re stuck with a small bathroom at home, congrats: you’re certainly not alone. However, while many people just seem to accept their fate and work around their limited-legroom problem (getting ready in the mornings must be blast for them), others resort to creative and calculated measures to introduce style and more space into their small bathrooms.

Like these…  

1. Choose a corner sink

Penthouse The President Bantry Bay, KMMA architects KMMA architects Modern bathroom
KMMA architects

Penthouse The President Bantry Bay

KMMA architects
KMMA architects
KMMA architects

With limited space, it’s time to rethink those quirky corners in your tiny bathroom. Will a sink fit in there? Will it free up legroom so you can move more conveniently from the shower to the toilet, for instance? 


2. Opt for a shower curtain

Burton Ave, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Classic style bathroom
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Burton Ave

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

A door that opens and closes takes up more space than a shower curtain moving back and forth. In fact, thanks to out-of-the-box Bathroom Planners, you can opt for a shower-tub combo that neatly fits into smaller spaces (how does 1.5 m in length sound?). 


3. Mount your vanity

Bathroom 2MD Exclusive Italian Design Modern bathroom Wood White
2MD Exclusive Italian Design

Bathroom

2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design

The more pieces you can “float”, the more floor space you can free up to make a room seem bigger. And that is just one of the reasons why we love wall-mounted bathroom vanities. 


4. Choose soft curves

The Black House, Etienne Hanekom Interiors Etienne Hanekom Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Ceramic Grey
Etienne Hanekom Interiors

The Black House

Etienne Hanekom Interiors
Etienne Hanekom Interiors
Etienne Hanekom Interiors

If your vanity’s sharp corners are a bruised hip waiting to happen, maybe opt for a rounded style instead. It cancels out that painful hazard plus frees up a tad more visual space. 


5. Beautify with a large-scale pattern

Connected Atlantic Living - Main Bathroom Jenny Mills Architects Modern bathroom main bathroom
Jenny Mills Architects

Connected Atlantic Living—Main Bathroom

Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects

Most ideas are based on tricking the eye to make a small room seem or feel bigger instead of adding more physical space to it. Like an oversized pattern on your walls, whether it’s large-scale tiles, painted patterns, or bathroom-friendly wallpaper. 


6. Rethink your shower door

Beach Retreat apartment, Studio Do Cabo Studio Do Cabo Eclectic style bathroom
Studio Do Cabo

Beach Retreat apartment

Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo

With a bathroom that’s about 1.5 m wide, you have just enough space to pack in a toilet and a 75- x 150-m bathtub. And that’s where you need to consider a glass panel for your shower to not only free up some elbow room, but also to help keep most of your shower water off the floor. 


Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Invest in a bigger mirror

Oranjezicht House #01, Kunst Architecture & Interiors Kunst Architecture & Interiors Modern bathroom
Kunst Architecture &amp; Interiors

Oranjezicht House #01

Kunst Architecture & Interiors
Kunst Architecture &amp; Interiors
Kunst Architecture & Interiors

With an elongated mirror, maybe you and your partner can simultaneously use your small bathroom? But even if that’s not possible, rest assured that an extra big mirror will certainly double up on visual spaciousness, boost incoming light, etc. 


8. Rethink your storage

Bathroom Natalie Bulwer Interiors Classic style bathroom White bathroom floor,bathroom furniture,tile pattern,freestanding bathtub
Natalie Bulwer Interiors

Bathroom

Natalie Bulwer Interiors
Natalie Bulwer Interiors
Natalie Bulwer Interiors

Is there a towel handle behind your door? How many floating shelves or cabinets do you have in your bathroom? Are there any wall niches for storing soaps and shampoos? Can you see where we’re going with this? 


9. Update your lighting

Bathroom 2MD Exclusive Italian Design Modern bathroom Wood White
2MD Exclusive Italian Design

Bathroom

2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design

With limited legroom, your best bet is to opt for ceiling lights in your small bathroom. But commit to layered lighting by adding wall sconces (above or on both sides of your mirror) and/or dangling pendants (if you have the vertical space). A small bathroom is one thing, but a small and dark bathroom is just inexcusable. 

Are you all caught up with The interior design trends for 2021

10 things to remember when styling kids’ bedrooms
How do you usually work with small spaces around your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks