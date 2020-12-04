Style your small bathroom bigger in 9 steps

If you’re stuck with a small bathroom at home, congrats: you’re certainly not alone. However, while many people just seem to accept their fate and work around their limited-legroom problem (getting ready in the mornings must be blast for them), others resort to creative and calculated measures to introduce style and more space into their small bathrooms.
Like these…
With limited space, it’s time to rethink those quirky corners in your tiny bathroom. Will a sink fit in there? Will it free up legroom so you can move more conveniently from the shower to the toilet, for instance?
A door that opens and closes takes up more space than a shower curtain moving back and forth. In fact, thanks to out-of-the-box Bathroom Planners, you can opt for a shower-tub combo that neatly fits into smaller spaces (how does 1.5 m in length sound?).
The more pieces you can “float”, the more floor space you can free up to make a room seem bigger. And that is just one of the reasons why we love wall-mounted bathroom vanities.
If your vanity’s sharp corners are a bruised hip waiting to happen, maybe opt for a rounded style instead. It cancels out that painful hazard plus frees up a tad more visual space.
Most ideas are based on tricking the eye to make a small room seem or feel bigger instead of adding more physical space to it. Like an oversized pattern on your walls, whether it’s large-scale tiles, painted patterns, or bathroom-friendly wallpaper.
With a bathroom that’s about 1.5 m wide, you have just enough space to pack in a toilet and a 75- x 150-m bathtub. And that’s where you need to consider a glass panel for your shower to not only free up some elbow room, but also to help keep most of your shower water off the floor.
With an elongated mirror, maybe you and your partner can simultaneously use your small bathroom? But even if that’s not possible, rest assured that an extra big mirror will certainly double up on visual spaciousness, boost incoming light, etc.
Is there a towel handle behind your door? How many floating shelves or cabinets do you have in your bathroom? Are there any wall niches for storing soaps and shampoos? Can you see where we’re going with this?
With limited legroom, your best bet is to opt for ceiling lights in your small bathroom. But commit to layered lighting by adding wall sconces (above or on both sides of your mirror) and/or dangling pendants (if you have the vertical space). A small bathroom is one thing, but a small and dark bathroom is just inexcusable.
