The 8-step guide to designing the perfect accent wall

Lovers of design splendour will undoubtedly have heard of Deborah Garth Interior Design International, especially those in Johannesburg. Because ever since the firm was established back in March 1992, Deborah Garth has been turning the style tables when it comes to high-end residential-, corporate- and retail- projects with an exceptional design touch, as evidenced by the various project completed in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, and KwaZulu-Natal.

In addition, the company consists of a wealth of various professionals like contractors, sub-contractors, suppliers and artisan designers, ensuring that no matter where the next client or project is located, Deborah Garth will not have any trouble committing to excellence.

And that brings us to the style and mystery of the accent wall, an interior/exterior wall flaunting a different colour, shade, design or material than the other walls around it. How does one achieve the perfect accent wall? Are come colours more important than others?

Let’s find out while also being inspired by some of Deborah Garth’s most enticing designs.



