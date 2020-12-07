The 8-step guide to designing the perfect accent wall

Lovers of design splendour will undoubtedly have heard of Deborah Garth Interior Design International, especially those in Johannesburg. Because ever since the firm was established back in March 1992, Deborah Garth has been turning the style tables when it comes to high-end residential-, corporate- and retail- projects with an exceptional design touch, as evidenced by the various project completed in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, and KwaZulu-Natal.
In addition, the company consists of a wealth of various professionals like contractors, sub-contractors, suppliers and artisan designers, ensuring that no matter where the next client or project is located, Deborah Garth will not have any trouble committing to excellence.
And that brings us to the style and mystery of the accent wall, an interior/exterior wall flaunting a different colour, shade, design or material than the other walls around it. How does one achieve the perfect accent wall? Are come colours more important than others?
Let’s find out while also being inspired by some of Deborah Garth’s most enticing designs.
There’s no rule book stating that you need to shy away from loud oranges, hot pinks, etc. Fact remains that as long as the other accents around the room coordinate with your new colour, you can pretty much pick any tone you want.
Ever considered adding more style power to your accent wall, like a pattern to go smashingly with that eye-catching colour? Remember that vertical/horizontal stripes can make a space seem taller/wider.
And don’t overlook specialty paint finishes, like metallic which can make for a pretty powerful accent wall.
Aside from paint, cladding can also bestow lots of attention on a certain space/wall. Extensive shelving or a breath taking window can also add detail to a room lacking architectural features. And there’s always the option of relying on accessories/décor to style up a wall, like a beautifully framed photo gallery or a striking painting.
Your accent wall in a neutral-coloured room doesn’t have to be a bright blue or pink. In fact, upping that one wall’s neutral colour by a few hues can make it stand out just as beautifully.
An accent wall works best if the other walls’ colours are in a light to medium shade. That also rings true in an all-white room, even though this makes an accent wall trickier to style. The trick is to soften the contrast with mid-tone accent hues to bridge the visual differences between the accent- and regular walls.
Often seen as a room’s fifth wall, a ceiling can certainly flaunt some colour and become a space’s main focal/accent point. If possible, add white crown moulding to separate your wall colours from the ceiling’s.
An accent wall doesn’t have to be the wall housing the TV or fireplace. Even a wall of windows can become an accent wall with the right colours. Speaking of which, ensure that your accent colour is not too dark for a window wall, for it can create a blinding effect with the incoming natural light.
With wallpaper designs evolving seemingly every day, styling up a focal wall no longer requires applying paint and waiting for it to dry. Plus, wallpaper is the easy way out for renters with limited design power.
Let’s look at the pros and cons of installing Great big windows in your home.