Create a child-friendly home in 6 steps

Johannes van Graan
Modern Family Residence, Johannesburg
Located in Johannesburg, Top Centre Properties is a privately owned company with a core focus on architecture, property development, and construction. Some of Top Centre Properties’ most popular services (available right across South Africa, as well as internationally) to clients include architectural designs, construction, property development, renovations, and interior design. 

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that Top Centre Properties has built up a considerable portfolio over the years, in addition to an extensive network of professionals, suppliers and vendors that aid in the company’s daily commitment of achieving high-end results that pertain to clients’ unique requirements.

Let’s be inspired by some of Top Centre Properties’ most distinguished projects while learning all about why you should (and how you can) create child-friendly spaces in your home. 


1. Ask the little ones’ décor opinion

We are not suggesting that you take every word your toddler says about interior design to heart, but when it comes to purchasing new accessories or furnishings, especially for “kid-only” rooms and spaces, why not hear what they like and don’t like? 

You never know – your little one(s) may just surprise you with their take on popping colours and  eye-catching patterns when it comes to picking wallpapers, scatter cushions, or a simple wall clock.  


2. Craft an R&R space

Just like adults, youngsters also require some R&R time (in this case, Reading & Relaxing). But fortunately you don’t need to zone off an entire room for this mission. Just create a simple separated spot with some beanbag chairs and maybe a new rug, and place these in an unused nook or quirky corner away from your home’s main traffic areas, or in their bedroom if you have the space. 


3. Add some nature

Pretty colours and fresh air aside, bringing potted plants indoors can also give your kids some responsibility by looking after their very own plant in their bedroom/study space. 

But get them all excited right from the start by planning a trip to the garden centre, scoping out potential plants and cute potters, and then finally selecting the perfect pair for your little one.

homify hint: Keep costs down by buying a simple terracotta pot for your creative little one to paint and decorate to their heart’s content. 


4. Encourage outside play

Are there any elements in your yard that would entice kids to spend more time outdoors? Like a tree house, sandpit, swimming pool (with the required safety fence, of course), or jungle gym? Maybe you could add accessories to one of these spaces, like cute and colourful floaters and pool goodies, to boost some excitement? 

But if space is tight and there’s a blank fence surrounding your yard, how about getting some blackboard paint and splashing a whole new scribbling/writing/drawing/doodling zone for your youngsters outside? 


5. Get clever with storage

If you’re concerned about kids’ toys scattered all over your home (and honestly, which parent isn’t?), make effective storage your first priority. But make it a design element by adding storage baskets to empty corners and on floating shelves, inviting your entire household to help store goodies that are not in their proper place.  

homify hint: Invest in storage furniture as well, like ottomans with built-in storage compartments and coffee tables with drawers, where your kids can easily reach family friendly fun like board games. 


6. Keep adults out

Finally, if you do have the space to spare, gift your kids their very own playroom where they can build with Lego, sing with Barney, and do their wild and creative little things all in one space. And in this case, those storage pieces can take on more creative, colourful styles to complement your kids’ private playroom. 

We feel this is the ideal time to introduce How to create multi-purposes spaces in your home.

The stunning modern style of Sibiya Residence
How child-friendly is your house (and yard) at the moment?

