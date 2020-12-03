The stunning modern style of Sibiya Residence

Ever since the company was established in 1996, Francois Marais Architects has become one of the country’s prime architectural experts. With more than 20 years of experience, this architectural firm is currently one of the largest and most established in South Africa.

Never afraid to experiment with designs beyond the norm, Francois Marais Architects’ portfolio consists of a wealth of unique concepts and creations. Luxurious, upmarket houses may make up a rich portion of that every-growing portfolio, yet Francois Marais Architects is also committed to designing energy efficient and green-star rated buildings for both commercial- and residential spaces.

Let’s see what these professionals pulled out of their style sleeves with the ‘Sibiya Residence’.



