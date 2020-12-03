The stunning modern style of Sibiya Residence

Ever since the company was established in 1996, Francois Marais Architects has become one of the country’s prime architectural experts. With more than 20 years of experience, this architectural firm is currently one of the largest and most established in South Africa.
Never afraid to experiment with designs beyond the norm, Francois Marais Architects’ portfolio consists of a wealth of unique concepts and creations. Luxurious, upmarket houses may make up a rich portion of that every-growing portfolio, yet Francois Marais Architects is also committed to designing energy efficient and green-star rated buildings for both commercial- and residential spaces.
Let’s see what these professionals pulled out of their style sleeves with the ‘Sibiya Residence’.
Due to start construction at the end of this year, the ‘Sibiya Residence’ residence was designed to be built on an impressive golf estate in the bustling Johannesburg. Here, where the owners can get a first-class view of those fresh green lawns (of the golf course), their modern residence will present a double-volume entryway, four bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, garages with adequate space for four cars, a lounge, a family room, an open-plan kitchen and scullery, plus a spacious outdoor entertainment zone with swimming pool (at the back of the house).
Don't believe for one second that this house's eye-catching exterior gets lost after sunset. Thanks to prime lighting fixtures (and placements), this modern abode still presents a chic and enticing vibe.
Notice how the super modern strip lights on the front stairs make the entire staircase appear to be floating!
Plus, let’s not forget that those artificial lighting fixtures also go to great lengths to help make everything much more visible – especially that gorgeous double-volume entryway that rises to prominence thanks to the abundance of glazing.
Leave it up to the pros of Francois Marais Architects to boost this house's functionality. Like that convenient service entry on the side, which also leads out to that welcoming back yard.
Open, spacious, welcoming… three important keywords when it comes to design and architecture, especially socialising spaces.
Thanks to timber screens (notice them on the top floor), extra privacy for the owners and interiors are guaranteed, since these designs are perfect at allowing in filtered light, yet not curious glances from passersby (like those golfers).
Now, without scrolling back up, can you remember if there were any timber screens added to the house’s front design?
With the four bedrooms located on top (along with their respective en-suite bathrooms), the top storey seems to be the more private part of the house.
But let's not overlook that spacious balcony that conveniently links up the bedrooms, plus has more than enough legroom to feature outdoor furnishings.
