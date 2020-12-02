9 ways to style a wow-worthy entryway

Whether you refer to it as the entryway, hallway, entry hall, mudroom or foyer, fact remains that you can’t ditch all the style rules just because that interior space is smaller than, say, the adjoining living room or your spacious kitchen. Especially since your entryway is the main spot that’s going to decide what your visitors think of your home.

So, to really craft a stylish welcome, let’s see how you can alter your home’s entryway.