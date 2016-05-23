A Luxurious Mountain Home

Turkish designers, Engel & Volkers Bodrum, have created one of the most breathtaking homes that we have ever seen and today, we are going to explore it!
Based in the mountains, this home oozes pure class and sophistication, as well as some creative twists and turns. The designers have utilised the incredible views and have incorporated the mountain look and feel into the exterior and interior design.
From the get go, we can see just how flawless this piece of architecture is. We are presented with a stone cottage that camouflages into the surrounding mountains and environment. This doesn't mean that it lacks class, style or sophistication, however.
There is a wonderful, open patio, where the home spills out onto the panoramic views. The patio is sheltered by a beautiful, sandy brown covering.
The designers have done a bit of landscaping around the home, which contrasts beautifully with the natural, wild surrounds.
This angle shows us how the home transitions from the interior to the exterior seamlessly. The patio features a gorgeous wooden deck and a swimming pool, as well as fashionable durable furniture that not only looks good but will withstand the weather elements. Don't you love the gorgeous, oversized grey lanterns that add ambiance and style to this outdoor area? Wood and grey work together in harmony in this outdoor area.
The designers have added a distinct white theme to the interior, while maintaining the grey and wood that we've seen outside on the patio. This creates a slightly more sophisticated look, which is well suited to the inside home space.
Even a hallway needs a bit of style and trend, which is exactly what we are witnessing in this part of the house. The house is open plan, with the rooms rolling into one another, but the designers haven't wasted this space. They've decorated it with some fabulous pot plants, which add a bit of greenery and colour to the stone walls and wooden floors. They've also placed a unique and trendy chair in this area in a chocolate brown colour and decorated it with beige cushions.
The overhead straw lights, however, are our favourite part! Lighting is key to a gorgeous home and these ones are like the cherry on top of a wonderful design.
The kitchen is a very clean, classic and minimalist space with white tiled floors, white counter tops and cupboards and a white dining rooms table and chairs. Don't you think it looks so clean and hygienic?
This contrasts with the stone wall and large, blue artwork that features a butterfly. Character and colour meets minimalist precision in this space.
Tip: You always want your kitchen to look clean, neat and inviting. Opt for lots of cupboard space so that you can store condiments, cutlery and crockery out of sight, leaving your counter tops neat and tidy.
The bedroom is one of the best spots in the house! It oozes serenity, tranquility and peace.
The large, canopy bed is the main feature of the space with it's light wooden posts and soft, flowing white curtains. Don't you love all of the soft cushions that decorate the bed?
The white tiled floors and large glass windows, which allow natural light to stream into the room, are also fabulous features. This is a bedroom to emulate if you like to feel like you're in a cocoon when you enter your bedroom.
We end off our tour looking at this little lounging area in the garden. The designers have installed a little, raised wooden deck that features a cushy sofa, lanterns and cushions. This is a wonderful space for reading your book in the afternoon or sunbathing. You can also use it for sundowners or early morning coffee.
What the designers have done here is really utilise the space available to them, creating living spaces that are functional, beautiful and serene.
