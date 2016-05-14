​The House Of Silent Style

Today on homify 360°, we rely on Spanish firm Nan Architects to lead us to a space that makes prime use of two winning elements: wood and whiteness. And what a winning combination this turns out to be!

Our architectural team no doubt knows the effectiveness of the minimalist style, since they used it so perfectly in their creation. Focusing on the presence of space instead of objects, our team of experts has conjured up a way that presents a new way of living, thinking, mixing spaces, and using materials.

Call it ‘less is more’, or call it ‘an exercise in muted modern design’, but there is no denying the appeal that this home offers…