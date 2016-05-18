Your home office should be a space where you are hardworking, focused, productive, creative, inspired and happy!
Which is why today at homify, we are going to show you 10 perfect home offices that are designed to wow. Functional meets interior design excellence in these fabulous examples.
You'll see just how many options there are for a home office, depending on the type of work that you do as well as your personal style and tastes. You can create a home office that is fun, practical, innovative, pretty, dainty or retro.
So let's go exploring!
Being in your home office doesn't necessarily mean staring at a blank wall. Utilise those views from your dream home! Place your desk in front of a large window like Plastudio have done here, even if it means building a desk along the entire length of the wall.
With a view like this, you don't need much else. Opt for simple chairs and a minimalist and neat desk space.
If you're looking for an inspiring home office, then create yourself a vertical garden. It won't take up any floor space and it will provide you with a natural form of decor—you'll feel like you are working in a rain forest or a jungle! Look at these: Tips for having a healthier home environment with natural materials.
If you can't create yourself a vertical garden, place a vase of fresh flowers or a lovely, luscious pot plant on your desk for inspiration.
Your home office doesn't have to take up a whole room or be too ostentatious or bold. Convert a chest of drawers into a fold-out desk. This works especially well if you live in a smaller home. A fold-out desk means that when you aren't hard at work, you can store all of your work and stationery neatly out of sight.
Don't you love the light, washed wood that has been used in this design?
Don't be afraid to go for a more corporate look for your home office. You want to feel professional and focused while you are in it so opt for darker colours and a sleeker design if need be, like in this example by Gislene Lopes.
You can also see clients if you have a smart home office like this one!
Looking to lead a more sustainable lifestyle? Well this design is the perfect example of how you can do so even while you're working.
This desk has been recycled from an old bird cage, which has been hung on the wall. Not only is this a true
green design but it looks so fabulous too!
If you don't have a particularly large space to work with, it's OK to have your home office in your bedroom or living room. Whatever you do though, make sure your office space is inspiring and creative.
In this image, for example, we can see that an office space doubles up as the bedroom. This hasn't stopped the designers from including funky and retro elements to the space as well as bold motivational quotes. You want to be inspired, no matter what!
Your home office doesn't need to be dull or dreary. Include some colour in your life!
You can do this by adding a bright and colourful chair to the desk or by introducing colours in the form of shelving or decor accessories.
Even your lights can add a bit of colour to the room, like in this design.
Have a look through our homify office products for inspiration!
As we mentioned earlier, you don't have to have an entire room dedicated to your home office. Instead you can make use of a little nook or cranny, like in this design by Plankbridge. Fit a small desk into the space available and pair with a lovely, little chair. You can include drawers and cupboards in your desk so that you don't clutter the little desk area that is available, or install shelves above the desk.
How peaceful and quaint does this home office seem?
Get with the times! Decorate your home office in a style that truly makes you want to get up and get working in the morning. This industrial industrial look and feel, for example, creates a very edgy and modern room. Wouldn't you want to leap out of bed to spend your time in this space?
If you like the industrial look and feel, go for screed flooring. It is easy to clean, easy to maintain and looks really edgy!
Your home office can also include some lovely artwork or wall art—anything that is going to motivate you.
Invest in art that really speaks to you and your personality or choose wall art that will inspire you. The great thing about this is that you can change it whenever you like, giving your home office a fresh look and feel!