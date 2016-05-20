The Incredible House on the Lake

Today we are going to look at an extraordinary design by Aleksandr Zhydkov. This home is grand and gorgeous, but the best part is that it rests on a lake!
With expansive views, fabulous architecture and little touches here and there, we will see how the most fantastic design unfolds.
There is no point living a life that isn't abundant—in all aspects. This home is a perfect example of that! You can live in the home of your dreams with the right attitude. Reach for bigger dreams and demand a better life for yourself.
As Elbert Hubbard said,
Life in abundance comes only through great love.
The key to abundance is meeting limited circumstances with unlimited thoughts.—Marianne Williamson
If we look at this home from across the lake, we can see just how incredible it is. It is expansive and made up of so many different layers, levels and volumes. If you lived in this home, you may not know which part of the house to relax in!
The designers have made perfect use of the large, rolling lawns and expansive views, including a little pathway that leads right down on the lake, forming a jetty.
The designers have gone for a white exterior, which ripples from top to bottom, working in harmony with the rippling lake beside it. There are also large sections of glass, opening the entire home up, which is very similar to this glass lake house that we've looked at before.
Abundance is a process of letting go; that which is empty can receive.—Bryant H. McGill
From this angle we can see how precise and impressive this home is, made up of two sections that look like giant industrial blocks against the horizon. But there's nothing blue-collar about this home.
What this goes to show is just how important the exterior of your home is, giving visitors and neighbours the first impression of your house as well as your own personality, style and tastes. A good paint job or a well maintained facade is the first step in a beautiful overall look and feel.
A well maintained garden or landscape is the next step! You want your garden to be manicured, your plants to be pruned and your flowers to blossom. Invest in a gardener or a professional landscaping expert if the garden isn't your forte.
Not what we have But what we enjoy, constitutes our abundance.—Epicurus
If we zoom in on the patio of this home, we can see that the designers have included a gorgeous and expansive swimming pool, which is lined with beautiful, soft lights. Exterior lighting is integral to a patio with ambiance, life and soul.
The patio also looks so much bigger, thanks to the glass walls that separate it from the interior of the home. This is a very trendy, modern and stylish design, allowing the home to flow from one space into the next. It also means that when you are on the inside of this home, you'll feel like you are still part of the great outdoors.
Many a man curses the rain that falls upon his head, and knows not that it brings abundance to drive away the hunger.—Saint Basil
From this angle, we can see how the patio and the home looks out onto the beautiful lake views. Every section of this home has been positioned perfectly.
The designers have opted for simple patio furniture, choosing to only add elements to this space that are functional and necessary. This is a classic minimalist design and contrasts with the interior, where there is an abundance of comfortable and lavish decor and furniture.
The world is full of abundance and opportunity, but far too many people come to the fountain of life with a sieve instead of a tank car… a teaspoon instead of a steam shovel. They expect little and as a result they get little.—Ben Sweetland
If we look at the home from this angle, we can see that there is more privacy, probably because this is where the bedrooms and bathrooms are. Remember that if you want to include a lot of glass in the trendy architecture of your home, to ensure that the spaces that you want to keep private don't feature the glass.
This is a home that displays innovation and ingenuity. Cutting edge architecture works wonderfully here with the beautiful surrounds.