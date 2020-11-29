Great big windows: The pros and cons

While great, big windows can certainly add an aesthetically pleasing touch to a house (or any other building), bigger is not always better. Sometimes yes, but not always.
Fortunately, we’ve done your homework so you can easily weigh the pros and cons of having big windows – and whether or not they’re a correct fit (pun intended) for your home and lifestyle.
It just makes sense: the more windows/glass doors/glazing you opt for, the more natural light and sunshine become part of your interiors. This can also help reduce electricity costs during clear weather.
A sunny day in winter is most welcome, especially once those rays beat through a giant window to make a room all toasty and enticing. Keep in mind that this also depends on the thermal insulation of your windows.
Bigger windows are generally chosen for locations privy to beautiful views, like gardens or beaches. And although you don’t need to have your own private beach in your back yard to install bigger windows, first ask yourself if your current view is worth the investment.
If it is, then we have a generous collection of professionals to help you!
Aside from design styles, large windows are also available in different colours, costs, materials (like wood, PVC, and aluminium), quality-, and safety levels.
The absence of a full, solid wall generates the visual sensation of a much wider space that also ups the room’s lighting factor. This is very similar to how mirrors work, which is also a great idea for a small room.
Bigger windows present more surface space for smudges, splatters, dust and dirt. And the closer your windows to ground level, the bigger the odds of them receiving a scratch as well.
So, unless you pay someone to keep your windows sparkling clean, be prepared to commit to proper and regular window cleaning.
A wide view works both ways – that means that whoever is outside (like your next-door neighbours) can also take a perfect peek through your big windows into your interiors.
But of course there are always the options of decent window treatment, privacy film, or frosted glass.
Depending on your architectural style, styling and decorating your big windows can become trickier. For example, you might struggle finding the right curtains or blinds for bespoke windows of a certain size/design.
Also consider the colours, textures and patterns that will flow through your giant windows from outside, like the garden – how will they match with the interior colour schemes, furniture and décor?
Although there are exceptions, generally it’s true that the bigger something is, the more you will pay for it. Regarding window materials, wood is generally more expensive while aluminium is a sought-after option for budget buyers.
With bigger windows, the repairing/replacing costs are considerably higher should a scratch or crack occur.
And bear in mind that design factors like soundproof quality, glass thickness/shielding, and thermal insulation can all influence the final price of windows.
Next up for your inspiration: 7 tips for designing a functional kitchen.