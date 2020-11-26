How to create multi-purposes spaces in your home

A4AC Architects is the team bringing us today’s design inspiration. With quite a collection of design projects completed in South Africa (and the rest of the continent), the Johannesburg-based A4AC Architects specialises, among other things, in giving old shipping containers a second chance in life by transforming them into more usable structures like houses, coffee shops, schools, etc. In addition, the team is also committed to its range of available services to clients, including interior designs, construction management, finalising detailed architectural drawings, and much more.

Today, we get inspired by some of A4AC Architects’ portfolio pieces while detailing various ways in which to create multi-purpose rooms in a home. Creating spaces and zones with versatile and flexible uses may sound daunting, but odds are your home already consists of such areas…



