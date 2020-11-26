7 easy ways to Feng Shui your home

Regarded as one of South Africa’s most esteemed interior design companies, Johannesburg-based Spegash Interiors still continues to amaze with one inspiring project after another. Known for its strong passion for high-class style, Spegash Interiors boosts its reputation even further with additional services (from colour- and fabric coordination and finalising design plans to project management and electrical layout / consultation).

And it's not difficult to be inspired by the Spegash Interiors designs, particularly when it comes to creating visual balance and achieving a sense of calmness – both of which are quite important for those interested in Feng Shui.

Feng Shui is the Chinese practice of creating balance between interior spaces/designs and the natural world. The belief is that cultivating positive energy in one’s home can result in more advantages like happiness, good health, wealth, etc. But aside from guiding you on how to design a perfectly styled home (which it certainly does), Feng Shui focuses more on creating a happy and healthy environment.

Let’s take a look at some interior design tips that not only aid in Feng Shui, but can also make for proper home styling.