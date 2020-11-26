Your browser is out-of-date.

7 easy ways to Feng Shui your home

Johannesburg Show House - Low Budget Interior, Spegash Interiors Spegash Interiors Modern living room
Regarded as one of South Africa’s most esteemed interior design companies, Johannesburg-based Spegash Interiors still continues to amaze with one inspiring project after another. Known for its strong passion for high-class style, Spegash Interiors boosts its reputation even further with additional services (from colour- and fabric coordination and finalising design plans to project management and electrical layout / consultation).

And it’s not difficult to be inspired by the Spegash Interiors designs, particularly when it comes to creating visual balance and achieving a sense of calmness – both of which are quite important for those interested in Feng Shui. 

Feng Shui is the Chinese practice of creating balance between interior spaces/designs and the natural world. The belief is that cultivating positive energy in one’s home can result in more advantages like happiness, good health, wealth, etc. But aside from guiding you on how to design a perfectly styled home (which it certainly does), Feng Shui focuses more on creating a happy and healthy environment. 

Let’s take a look at some interior design tips that not only aid in Feng Shui, but can also make for proper home styling.

1. Rethink your entryway

A clean line-of-sight between your front- and back doors can make positive energy shoot through your home way too fast. Let that chi chill a while with a beautiful floor rug, wall artwork, or perhaps a round entry table (which still needs to leave plenty of legroom). 

And ensure the entire space is well lit, even if it means adding/changing a few bulbs. 

2. Clear all clutter

According to Feng Shui, clutter doesn’t just gobble up valuable space, but can also create chaos with one’s thoughts and emotions. The solution? Check up on your organisational systems (i.e. kitchen cabinets, wall shelves, kids’ toy boxes/baskets) to help clear the clutter from your home and life.


3. Keep the bathroom door closed

Would you flush money away? In the Feng Shui world, water is related to wealth. But since we can’t just all stop flushing our toilets, the next-best option is to keep that toilet seat cover down and your bathroom door closed. 


4. Clean all your windows

Windows are, indeed, the eyes of the soul. And with dirty windows, you won’t get much of a view, either. So, grab your cleaning utensils and start opening your home’s eyes to those bright new vibes.  


5. Move your bed

For best results, you want your bed to be in Feng Shui’s “commanding position”. That means you need to be able to see the door while in bed, yet not be directly in line with it. Placing your bed in a corner is fine, yet not always possible; thus, your other option is to place a mirror that allows you to see the door while chilling in bed. 


6. Add more natural light

Speaking of mirrors and how they enhance views and natural light, stock up on a few more to dazzle up other spaces in your home. Just be sure that your mirrors reflect more light, a gorgeous view (how’s your garden looking lately?), or a beautiful/spacious part of the room. 


7. Check your colours

Feng Shui’s colours relate to the five elements: earth, air, fire, water, and metal. Thus, what you need can depend on what colours you have (and don’t have) in your home.

For instance, should you lack self-care and stability, stock up on the earth element (which includes earthy tones of browns, oranges, and yellows) via paint, accessories, or clothing. The metal element (metallic tones, greys, whites and off-whites) can help with extra clarity and precision. And for more passion or recognition in your life, add some more hot reds (from the fire element) to your interior design.

Interested in learning How to mix wood finishes in your interior design?  

7 tips for designing a functional kitchen
Which of these Feng Shui tips are you considering for your home?

