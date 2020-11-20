7 tips to design your outdoor kitchen and braai area

With summer here and the holidays creeping closer, most of us have already begun planning year-end party bashes. And since this is South Africa, the majority of those parties will take place around a cosy braai.
So, to stir up some inspiration for outdoor socialising, let’s see what it takes to create an outdoor version of an indoor kitchen with an enticing braai space.
Think of your braai / outdoor cooking space as an extension of your indoor socialising zones. But remember that you need to also plan for shade, shelter and warmth.
For shade in summer, consider adding an awning or pergola into your design. Or invest in some oversized beach umbrellas for the seating areas. And since braaing in the winter is nothing new for some South Africans, think about cosying up your outdoor cooking zone with an outdoor heater.
Do you want to hide from your backyard’s view or take it all in while braaing? Consider that while brainstorming your outdoor kitchen ideas, as well as what part your house’s current style (material, colour, texture… ) will play.
homify hint: Enhance both your garden and braai space with complementary designs, like bamboo and lush foliage for a tropical vibe, etc.
While your indoor kitchen’s layout is defined by walls, doors and windows, your outdoor cooking zone often defines its space on its own. Do you want your braai space to be attached to the main house? Are there other elements (swimming pool, trees) that help make up the layout/vibe? And don’t forget about planning your layout in accordance with your appliances…
… speaking of which, nobody said that grills and smokers were your only option. What about enhancing that outdoor cooking vibe via an island for effective countertop space? And a built-in fridge to really get the social vibe going?
Consider your region’s weather before settling on the final design materials. Thanks to its durability and sturdiness, stainless steel remains a firm favourite for outdoor countertops and appliances. Plus, they’re easy to clean!
And for those seeking a warmer feel (plus more design opportunities) for their outdoor braai space, consider the wide range of colours, styles and patterns of tile.
Here is where character and comfort come in via patio decorations, potted plants, cushioned seating, outdoor rugs, side tables, and anything else you deem as appropriate. Remember you’re trying to create an outdoor version of your indoor socialising/cooking zones. Thus, choose fabrics that are moisture resistant, finishes that can take beatings from the harsh sun, accessories that won’t blow away with the first light breeze, etc.
Remember there’s always the option of getting a professional Interior Designer/Decorator on board…
Treat yourself to dual-purpose lighting that illuminates while also setting the mood for entertaining and/or relaxing.
Installing lights near your cooking/prepping surfaces is key. Don’t overlook the seating areas. And, depending on how far your braai is from the main house, you might want to think about lighting the way with additional garden lights.
And, since this is South Africa, be sure to stock up on citronella candles for some much-welcome mosquito repellent blended with your mood lighting.
