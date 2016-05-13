​A Former Beauty Gets A Modern Facelift

Every decade brings forth its range of popular trends that many, many people copy. The 1970s was no exception, when countless interiors opted for fluffy shag rugs, groovy gold colours, and bright graphic patterns, among other things.
But one cannot stay stuck in time, which was the notion that convinced Helene Lamboley Architects, located in south-eastern France, to give a 70s home a contemporary upgrade. Renovating its character without losing its aesthetic appeal, a tired and outdated house got a second chance in life, only this time in the form of a modern and sleek abode.
And while one will have no trouble seeing the consistency that spans more than 40 years between the two designs, a stark and clear contrast between materials and select details are quite striking.
Let’s discover this contemporary upgrade.
We just couldn’t contain our excitement, which is why we open on the existing house as it stands after the renovation, seen from the garden’s side.
Immediately noticeable is the amount of glass that allows plenty of natural light to flow inside, injecting some welcome warmth and personality. A strong linear design is also visible in the facade, most notably in that stunning timber coating that adorns the right-hand side of the house.
This view most definitely seems intriguing, so let’s discover more!
What a letdown! But that’s only because this is what the house looked like before our architects stepped in to save the day. Although not completely rundown, it was clear that the house (a single storey) had been well affected by time.
The roofing design and pastel colours were quite the trend in the 70s – hot then, but not so much anymore!
Gone are the overgrown grass, shabby exterior, and overall tired look. Sitting most stylishly in its garden, which (thankfully) also received a facelift, the biggest difference is undoubtedly the second storey that was added – and just look how wonderfully it demands our attention with that gorgeous timber.
Thanks to the new floor, the once flat, basic facade now flaunts beautiful layers and diverse materials – sandy timbers dance most delightfully with bold magentas.
Playing with the linear design of the timber, a cantilevered pergola adorns the top terrace – a very striking addition.
Don’t think that the renovation is all bark and no bite – the interiors are just as tasteful.
Take the kitchen, for example: a thoughtful layout that is both social and functional. A charming wooden island neatly centres the culinary space, with added stools to secure comfort and style. This allows the guest(s) to keep that hard-working cook company while chattering over a glass (or bottle) of wine!
And from a warm exterior to a cool interior; a dusty pickle green was chosen to adorn the kitchen walls, elegantly contrasting with the warm caramel tones of the wooden countertops.
From the outside, we can see that the magenta tone marks off an entire room – the kitchen. From this angle it’s also much easier to see the raw wooden cladding flow into the aluminium panels.
And we just love that little pebble trim that frames the house, adding a small yet striking little element into the newly manicured garden.
We could never conclude a tour without a quick glance at such an intriguing terrace. Panelling and cantilevered beams make for an exciting dance between horizontal- and vertical lines, enhanced even further once the shadows are added.
Thanks to the neutral palette that is created by the wood, any additional colours for furniture and décor will look most striking.
