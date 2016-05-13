​A Former Beauty Gets A Modern Facelift

Every decade brings forth its range of popular trends that many, many people copy. The 1970s was no exception, when countless interiors opted for fluffy shag rugs, groovy gold colours, and bright graphic patterns, among other things.

But one cannot stay stuck in time, which was the notion that convinced Helene Lamboley Architects, located in south-eastern France, to give a 70s home a contemporary upgrade. Renovating its character without losing its aesthetic appeal, a tired and outdated house got a second chance in life, only this time in the form of a modern and sleek abode.

And while one will have no trouble seeing the consistency that spans more than 40 years between the two designs, a stark and clear contrast between materials and select details are quite striking.

Let’s discover this contemporary upgrade.