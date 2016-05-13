​What To Know Before Building A Swimming Pool

Having a swimming pool in the back yard is a dream for many of us. Why would that be? Well, just consider its many advantages: it’s there to cool you off if that sun and humidity gets a bit much; you can host one killer of a summer party if there’s a swimming pool in the background; nothing wakes you like a quick dip in the pool (it’s cheaper than showering); it helps you keep in shape; and it can also do wonders for your love life if you treat your loved one to the occasional al fresco dinner and/or moonlight dip.

Regardless of what images you conjure up when imagining a swimming pool, costs are, unfortunately, a harsh accompanying reality. So, like everything else in life, it’s best not to jump in head over heels when considering a swimming pool—leave that for afterwards!

But since we’re at the planning stage, let’s see some important considerations worthy of your attention before you start dreaming of lazy summer afternoons by the pool.