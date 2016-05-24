A Magnificent Modern Masterpiece

Here on homify 360 we usually look at some of the greatest new houses that we see or come across. On occasion, however, we also look at some commercial buildings which are equally noteworthy. Whether you are here to admire the architectural ingenuity of a structure, or have your own business and you're looking for ideas on how you can successfully present it, you have come to the right place.

Today we will look at the home base of an optician’s office in Japan, and we are certain you will agree that it is quite out of the ordinary. It is a modular, concrete structure that will impress anyone who happens upon it. Just as Navii glasses seek the highest craftsmanship in the corrective eyewear they design and manufacture, the building that houses these pieces should be just as remarkable. Well, let's go take a look then…