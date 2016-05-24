A Magnificent Modern Masterpiece

Here on homify 360 we usually look at some of the greatest new houses that we see or come across. On occasion, however, we also look at some commercial buildings which are equally noteworthy. Whether you are here to admire the architectural ingenuity of a structure, or have your own business and you're looking for ideas on how you can successfully present it, you have come to the right place.
Today we will look at the home base of an optician’s office in Japan, and we are certain you will agree that it is quite out of the ordinary. It is a modular, concrete structure that will impress anyone who happens upon it. Just as Navii glasses seek the highest craftsmanship in the corrective eyewear they design and manufacture, the building that houses these pieces should be just as remarkable. Well, let's go take a look then…
So here is our first look of the Navii head offices. In the low light of dusk, the building looks quite romantic all lit-up. The cubic structure can be found in Gifu, Japan, where it towers amongst its neighbours. It had once been a house that was now transformed into a commercial structure.
Miyuki Design is the firm responsible for the project, and as we can see, they had gone to great lengths to ensure its success. The aim of the project was to create a building that possesses all of the characteristics of the products and services provided inside, namely exceptional technology and inspiration from across the world. Surely, the building has become a beacon of aesthetic appeal.
Here we can also see the side of the building from an angle. The structure looks like it is built up of several smaller geometric pieces, like a three dimensional puzzle, with openings and connections among the pieces.
The materials used for the building are significant. The structure consists of concrete, which gives it a sense of robustness and a modern appeal. It is situated on a concrete court, making it seem like the structure is rising up out of the ground organically, as it is made of the same material.
We can also see ample use of glass in the facade. As we saw in the first image, this gives the building a charming glow in the night time, but it also allows for a transparency readily associated with the cause of the company to which it belongs.
Now let's go see what goes on inside. The first remarkable aspect of the building's interior, is the great sense of space it possesses. The main hall is in an open-plan design, and the ceiling is an impressive 2.5 meters tall. The result is a large and open space, complemented by the ample natural light which flows in through the large windows in the building's facade.
What we see here is the reception and showroom of the optician's office, whilst the testing and consultation rooms are found elsewhere, out of sight. The layout is as such to provide access to the customer to peruse the different frames and products they offer, achieving this with elongated counters along the length of the room, with a reception desk at the far end. Tubular LED lights run along the ceiling in the same direction, as to create movement leading up from the entrance to the reception area, and guiding customer's movements.
Here we find ourselves at the foot of the staircase leading up to the second floor of the building, and it is well worth a moment of our time to take a closer look at the structural details of this impressive building. At last we get to see the walls of the structure up close, and we can see that it consists of large concrete bricks. This, together with other materials, the geometric structure of the whole, and the minimalistic design firmly places the project within the realm of industrial-inspired style.
This style is further expressed in the painted steel staircase, although complemented by the warmer material of dark wood on the landing platform and the top-side of the stair treads.
Lastly, we must take a moment to appreciate the craftsmanship that went into the design of the interiors. Nowadays, it is not always easy to find businesses which go to much trouble in presenting their product in the best way possible, opting rather to save on expenses.
Well, in the Navii showroom, we can see that the designers had gone to great lengths to create a space with a focus on aesthetics and design. The ample use of rich wood in both the floor and furniture creates an unmatched luxurious look. It is good to see a commitment to quality spaces to exhibit products of equal quality. In fact, the construction of such a beautiful backdrop convinces one that you will find only the best in this showroom!
