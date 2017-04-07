Child friendly: preparing your home for kids

Decorating a house is difficult, yet rewarding and enjoyable in its own sense. When a child joins the family, however, things can get a bit too chaotic for any organised project. Children have special needs when it comes to the interiors of homes, including increased safety measures and opportunities for education. When attempts at satisfying these needs take over, though, the house can become a mess of distracting and disturbing elements, which no-one in the family enjoys.

It is not surprising that home owners have the desire to change such a house and renew it. Today we are going to see an apartment in which this desire had been realised. J & Design Yelim undertook the renovation of a luxurious apartment of 37 square meters in Dangsan, Seoul. The renovation made the home more cheerful with a subtle and classic sensibility to the modern atmosphere inside and outside of the home. The result is a stylish home that will be equally enjoyed by child and adult.