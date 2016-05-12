​Dive Into These 10 Stunning Swimming Pools

Nothing beats the summer sun like diving into refreshingly cool waters. Sadly, a day by the beach is not always a possibility, which is why a lot of us treat ourselves to the luxury of a backyard swimming pool.

But within those two words (swimming + pool) lies a world of possibility. Length, depth, colourful floor tiles, a unique water feature… we are spoiled for choice to turn an ordinary splashing spot into an incredible oasis of style.

In addition to cool us off, a swimming pool also adds striking visual interest to a yard, as well as boosts your house’s value (a lot of buyers list swimming pools as a non-negotiable feature). Plus, who doesn’t love a good pool party?

But before we get completely carried away with all the benefits, let’s rather lose ourselves in the cool, crisp waters of 10 stunning swimming pools.