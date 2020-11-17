7 questions to ask your patio contractor

A contractor who’s confident with their experience and quality of work will never hesitate providing you with referrals from former clients. Don’t be shy to enquire about similar projects the contractor may have completed in the past, or to ask for the location of previous projects so you can take a drive and scope them out yourself!

To be on the safe side, ask for 3 – 5 referrals (but be sure to Google stalk your potential contractor and find some info yourself). If they have a hard time providing you with referrals or seem uneasy to do so, thank them for their time and keep searching for your perfect contractor.

