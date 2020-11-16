How to mix wood finishes in your interior design

It’s pretty impossible to scope out furniture stores and décor websites these days and not be greeted with an overflow of wood furnishings, -accessories and -finishes. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing, considering how versatile and sturdy (and experienced) this wonderful natural material is.

But how do you ensure that all your wood pieces contribute to a consistent look for your home’s style, especially if they’re made from different types (and tones) of wood?

Glad you asked…