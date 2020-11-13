How to decorate your hallway like a design pro

Even though they’re the first spaces we see when entering a home (or exiting a room), hallways rarely get the style attention they crave. And lack of space is usually the main reason for this. But today we are not only going to remind you about the importance of hallways (they connect rooms, people!), but also how to introduce some style and practicality, regardless of size or height.

This is what the professionals (like Interior Designers/Decorators) usually do…