12 pictures of living rooms to inspire you

The living room is a space in the home that has holds a very special status. It is both a retreat and an exhibition, a uniquely social or private space, all depending on the context. It is the first social room in any house. In small homes, we often find that a dining room will be sacrificed, but a living room will always come first. This is not a surprise, as we all want an area where we can unwind and spend time with family. We'd much rather eat on our laps in front of the TV than not have sofas to lounge on whenever we want!

Today we will take a closer look at the living room, that treasured space of domestic life. We will, however, seek out 12 examples of these rooms that are not like others—exceptional candidates. Since the living room holds such a high status in the home, it makes sense that it will be the canvas for interesting ideas, favoured furnishing items, and decorative experimentation. That is exactly what we will explore today—12 living rooms that take things to the next level, each in its own particular way. Let's begin!