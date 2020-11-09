8 important considerations for your kitchen remodel

Dreaming about remodelling your kitchen? Or maybe you recently worked with a top-notch Kitchen Planner to treat the heart of your home to a brand-new look? Whatever the case, styling a kitchen the correct way means making some pretty big decisions (size and type of appliances, for instance), as well as various little-yet-still-important ones.
Like these…
Any work space in the kitchen must be properly lit to aid in productivity and cancel out the odds of an accident (a sliced finger here, a scorched hand there… ). Thus, position several recessed lights along your countertop edge and space them roughly 120 cm apart.
Know this: adding an island not only gifts you with additional storage space, but also boosts your kitchen’s social vibe. That puts the onus on you to ensure your dream kitchen island will still leave enough space around it for adequate movement, working, and socialising.
Don’t forget about natural light (via windows, glass doors, and skylights) to illuminate your kitchen even more. But also consider mood lighting where you can dim the lights and craft a more relaxing (maybe even romantic) vibe should the occasion call for it.
homify hint: Want to add more focus on your island or dining table? Consider dangling some accent pendant lights above it.
Kitchen design 101 teaches us that an efficient flow is vital. Thus, in the planning of your kitchen layout, there needs to be a strong triangle flowing from your sink to the stove top to the fridge regarding the positioning of your appliances.
Don’t cram your oven next to a wall or appliance. Rather have one lower cabinet placed on either side of your oven to not only ensure that door can open and close as effectively as possible, but also that there’s adequate legroom for the cook, passersby, etc.
What’s the condition of your kitchen? Do the walls lean? Is the floor slightly sloping? And are those corners perfectly square? Remember that countertops are supposed to be level, which means careful planning (and measuring) needs to happen before you start looking at cabinetry designs.
To help keep your kitchen neat and clean, your trash can needs to remain as close to your sink as possible. Think about all those times when you’re busy cooking and/or cleaning and need to toss things out – why would you want to walk to and from your waste basket in such cases?
Your best bet would be to place your trash can either below your sink or right next to it in a lower cabinet.
Although many building codes don’t require a range hood ducted to the exteriors, lots of experts recommend this. For super functionality, duct runs need to be as short and straight as possible. And consider where on the outside of your house your vent will surface.
Let’s examine 5 reasons why natural materials are popular in interior design.