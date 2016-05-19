The Home of Rustic Sophistication

The home that are about to see today, designed by Majchrzak Pracownia, is a modern and sophisticated take on the old wooden log cabin. In fact today we are going to see just how trendy roughing it can be.

Everyone needs a wooden cabin where they can escape from reality, from work pressures and from every day stress. A wooden cabin is a haven from the rest of the world. It's a place where you can possibly work on that novel you've been meaning to write! Or where you can curl up with your favourite book and wind down for a weekend.

That doesn't mean you have to slum it though! Today you will see how escaping into the woods can be the most fabulous experience possible thanks to incredible architecture.