The Most Incredible Forest Home

Ukraine architects Aleksandr Zhydkov present us with a breathtaking house in the forest today, which displays cutting-edge architecture, incredible design and modern magnificence. We are going to see what award-winning architecture is all about!

As Herbie Hancock said, I like to be on the edge, on the cutting edge, or be into the unknown, into the territory where I have to depend on being in the moment and depending on my instincts.

Today is a tour of the chic, the trendy and the sophisticated.