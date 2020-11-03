5 reasons why natural materials are popular in interior design

In this day and age, nobody needs to be reminded how vulnerable our planet has become. Fortunately, more and more professionals and homeowners are opting for ‘greener’ lifestyles to lessen our carbon footprint, including using more natural materials when it comes to architecture and interior design.

Aside from being good for the environment, materials like bamboo and travertine (and wood, and leather, and iron, and rattan… ) also add to a warm and cosy feel for interiors. So, let’s examine five reasons to use natural materials in interior design, plus a potential professional for all your interior design needs…