The interior design trends for 2021

After 2020, spending time at home and going outdoors will surely never be the same. Because thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, everything has been altered moving forward – and that includes the tips, tricks and trends of interior design.

Thus, to get you in the mood for tomorrow’s ‘hot’ styles and accessories, let’s see what most Interior Designers/Decorators (and homeowners obsessed with visual splendour) will be focusing on come 2021…  

1. 2021 trends: Natural materials

The use of natural materials in architecture and design has risen quite steadily, and it’s all thanks to our growing quest to be more in tune with our natural surroundings. Thus, don’t be surprised to see even more iron, glass, and (especially) wood in homes next year.


2. 2021 trends: The great outdoors

With so many studies reminding us of the positive connection between nature and happiness, it’s no wonder we want more of Mother Nature inside our homes. But what are your options for 2021? 

• reconsider your window treatment so that more natural light flows indoors

• opt for bigger windows and more glass doors to invite more garden views inside

• bring more plants and flowers inside the home

• add some rattan/wicker/cane furniture to boost that natural vibe even further. 

3. 2021 trends: Multipurpose spaces

2020 has resulted in many indoor spaces doubling up as home offices. Think about how many bedrooms, for instance, were used for Zoom meetings and home learning this year. Well, that trend has evolved to the point where rooms are becoming more and more multipurpose. 

Get on this idea (before 2021 rolls around) by adding chairs to your sofa table, crafting a neat little home-office space where possible (under those stairs, maybe?), and upping your home’s overall commitment to storage. 

4. 2021 trends: Colours

While neutrals will always remain timeless, 2021 looks to bring more rich, bold, and dramatic tints to our interior colour palettes. From naturals (sky blue and forest green) and warmer fire tones (yellows, oranges, pinks) to charming pastels, see where you can splash some unique elegance on your walls.

Just remember that the style rules (i.e. enough natural light, not using too-dark colours in a too-small room) still apply! 

5. 2021 trends: Smart(er) technology

It might be unusual for intelligent technology to form part of interior design trends, but after 2020 it’s also practical. We’re talking air purification systems, lamps doubling as speakers, sofas with memory foam, etc. Basically anything to make your home life (which, let’s face it, has also become many people’s work life) as welcoming and comfortable as possible. 


6. 2021 trends: Minimalism

In 2021, less is better instead of just more. That puts the onus on you to rid your house of all unnecessary pieces wasting valuable space, which could be anything from those too-bulky couches in the living room to those culinary goodies cluttering your kitchen (do you really need more than one blender?). 


7. 2021 trends: Comfort

In terms of interior design, ‘comfort’ and ‘cosiness’ will be two crucial keywords going into 2021. Start crafting an atmosphere that will make you want to spend more time at home. Opt for an indoor hammock; treat those benches with some soft upholstery; commit to regulating your indoor temperature…   


8. 2021 trends: Your personal touch

Although decorative elements are important, 2021 wants to teach us how to choose pieces that also tell a story and reveal something about our personal tastes. 

So, instead of just filling a blank wall with some art, consider a gallery wall with framed photos of something you love (friends and family, landscapes, black-and-white architectural shots… ). And don’t just willy-nilly pick some tiles, wallpapers, and carpets – consider how each piece can function as a stand-alone feature to add more character to your interiors, whether it’s that fabulous focal wall in your kitchen or your collection of travel keepsakes displayed in the dining room. 

Which of 2021’s interior design trends are you most excited about?

