The interior design trends for 2021

With so many studies reminding us of the positive connection between nature and happiness, it’s no wonder we want more of Mother Nature inside our homes. But what are your options for 2021?

• reconsider your window treatment so that more natural light flows indoors

• opt for bigger windows and more glass doors to invite more garden views inside

• bring more plants and flowers inside the home

• add some rattan/wicker/cane furniture to boost that natural vibe even further.