It doesn't matter if you work from home, in an open plan office or in a shed in the garden—your office should be a haven of focus, creativity, inspiration and productivity. This is why your desk plays such an important role!

Your desk is the focal point of your work space so you want it to be absolutely fabulous. It should be functional, with enough space to get your work done and be inspired, as well as aesthetically pleasing. There should also be enough storage space around it so that you don't end up with a very cluttered and chaotic looking desk.

Today at homify, we are going to look at 12 stunning desks to inspire you when it comes to office furniture!