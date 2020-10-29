The homify guide to organising and cleaning your laundry room

What would you do if your living room was overrun with clutter? Seeing as it’s a public space, you’d better get on that issue sooner rather than later. But what if the same problem pops up in another, more private area of the house – like your laundry room?
Certainly you’d also opt to get that space organised as soon as possible? Especially with these organising- and cleaning tips we’ve gathered for you…
Why are you hanging on to broken hangers, empty detergent containers, and goodness knows what else? Start freeing up extra legroom by adding a trash can to your laundry room and ensuring you use it.
homify hint: Empty dryer lint filters after each load to help prevent fires and speed up drying.
Even if your laundry room shares its space with the bathroom or kitchen, the actual laundry ‘zone’ needs to remain free of anything that doesn’t belong there. This helps to keep newly washed laundry clean, avoids cross-contamination of food and cleaning products, etc.
Contrary to advertising, you don’t need multiple cleaning products in your laundry room.
• Pick one detergent that ensures results for all fabrics;
• Try using baking soda or distilled white vinegar in your washing machine to enhance cleaning and soften clothing;
• Should you pour your detergents and stain removers into decorative containers (for a more modern and consistent style), remember to label them correctly.
No room or budget for a dryer? Find a spot in your laundry space for a freestanding (or wall-mounted) drying rack instead of spreading your clothes everywhere to drip dry.
In addition, see where you can create a designated folding space for folding and ironing – this could be as simple as a table- or countertop, or adding a counter/shelf over your front loader.
It’s definitely recommended to install some type of storage shelving or unit near your washer/dryer. But don’t forget to install/store products out of reach in case you have kids or pets sharing your home.
In terms of storage options, some well-known options include:
• Over-the-door shelving
• Wall baskets
• Floating shelves
• Rolling car placed between your washer and dryer.
homify hint: Use a basket or glass jar for items that surface as you empty pockets before starting a new load, socks or mittens missing a mate, etc.
Ever thought about gifting each family member their own laundry hamper? This can speed up laundry day by handing each member their own hamper (fully stocked with clean clothes, of course) and letting them take responsibility for packing their fresh laundry away.
See which of our professional Architects, Interior Designers/Decorators, Gardeners, and other experts can help you find your dream home design.
• Using an attachment, sweep as deep as possible around your washer and dryer before vacuuming to get more dirt out of those corners and crevices
• Always wipe down hoses that are attached to taps
• Use your brush attachment to vacuum the back of appliances and remove any dust debris
• If possible, remove your soap dispenser and wash it in the sink.
• Dip a cloth into a weak solution of water and dishwashing liquid and wipe down your appliances’ exterior surfaces.
• Remove internal soap scum by running a cup of white vinegar through a regular washing cycle.
• Don’t forget to wash your ironing-board cover.
From interior inspiration to exterior ideas, let’s see 10 tips for a more eco-friendly garden.