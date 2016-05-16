Five Patios that Wow!

It is almost undisputed that the outdoor patio is the best place to relax, enjoy the fresh air, watch an incredible sunset and be surrounded by the beauty of nature. You don't need to be on top of a mountain or surrounded by expansive landscapes to have a nice view!

There are many reasons to use an outdoor patio. It can be used for family meals, for relaxing in the evening, for a party with friends or just to read a good book outdoors and away from the sunlight.

If you want a beautiful patio but lack inspiration, we have selected some ideas for you in this fabulous homify book. Here you will find fantastic examples of patios, ranging from the most advanced to the most traditional.

Are any of these up your ally?