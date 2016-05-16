Five Patios that Wow!

It is almost undisputed that the outdoor patio is the best place to relax, enjoy the fresh air, watch an incredible sunset and be surrounded by the beauty of nature. You don't need to be on top of a mountain or surrounded by expansive landscapes to have a nice view!
There are many reasons to use an outdoor patio. It can be used for family meals, for relaxing in the evening, for a party with friends or just to read a good book outdoors and away from the sunlight.
If you want a beautiful patio but lack inspiration, we have selected some ideas for you in this fabulous homify book. Here you will find fantastic examples of patios, ranging from the most advanced to the most traditional.
Are any of these up your ally?
No matter what its intended use, this external area, designed by Arrillaga & Parola, is a wonderful example of how a space can be utilised without it needing to be radically transformed so that the wind, warmth and fresh air can be enjoyed even if the weather isn't particularly favourable.
In fact, not only does this type of patio serve as a shelter for people who want to enjoy this space, but also for the furniture that decorates this space. You can also install a nice built-in kitchen where you can prepare delicious dishes without having to go inside.
This is an ideal outside space, with sections devoted to a dining room, a kitchen, a games area and a space for relaxation. These all work independently of each other other, but in perfect harmony.
Positioned between the gorgeous interior and the wonderful green exterior, this patio designed by Metodo33 encourages us to dream with open eyes in an ultra modern and avant-garde atmosphere.
The huge glass windows reveal the espresso-coloured interior. This patio has also been designed so that it connects to other areas of the home including the dining room, the kitchen and the braai area.
Top tips for creating a space like this:
- Resort to the use of glass
- Adopt neutral colours
- Furnish environments with a few simple elements
The feeling of space and size will be guaranteed!
Wood and natural tones are undoubtedly the main elements in this design, creating an end result that is simply magnificent! The patio takes on a perfect, colonial style, full of elegance and tradition, but there is also a touch of the rustic.
This natural look and feel, created flawlessly by Bormida Yanzon , works in harmony with the green landscapes.
This is a creation by architects Aulet & Yaregui, which goes to show that materials in their most raw firm don't have to always be camouflaged, in fact their flaws and peculiarities can be used as decor!
The patio roof, for example, is made from reddish wooden beams with darker spots. This is a special feature that gives personality to the environment while the brick wall as been left untouched. Not even plaster covers it! This creates a perfect, outdoor rustic style.
This last patio was designed by experts Arrillaga & Parola and is a true minimalist design—clean and free of decorations—what do you think?
What we notice is the detail and slick design, including the neutral tone of the wood. This is a very important element as it distinguishes between spaces and separates the home from the landscape.
We cannot deny that this style has created a very refined beauty, so that we are left with a very simple and elegant house. This patio is large, whole and modern where the natural wood is king.
