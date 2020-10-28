Remodel your laundry room in 10 easy steps

Having a sturdy renovation budget for a laundry room is part of many homeowners’ dreams, yet real life (and real budgets) works differently. But that doesn’t mean a pretty, practical laundry room is out of the question, for there exists numerous ways to introduce new style and space to your washing-and-drying room.
Like these…
Regardless of whether you have a free-standing laundry room or your washer/dryer share their space with the bathroom, adequate lighting is prime. Consider not only the amount of illumination, but also the type of lighting fixtures (i.e. wall sconces versus pendants) to treat your laundry room to some updated elegance.
Switching out those cabinet pulls and drawer handles might not free up more legroom, but it will certainly change the room’s vibe. Depending on your cabinet designs, why not opt for on-trend hardware like stainless steel, brass, or even leather straps?
A visit to your local hardware store can inspire you to switch out your laundry room’s existing sink, or to add an extra one (if you have the space and budget, mind you). And for some extra style, consider pairing your new sink with a matching faucet.
No legroom left in your laundry room for additional cabinets? See how you can upgrade your cabinets to improve storage. Some popular upgrades in this regard include adding extra drawers and shelves, installing corner drawers, pull-out laundry bins, etc.
Even if you have no cabinets in your laundry room you can still do your part to banish clutter. How about mounting a storage system on the back of the door to keep all your laundry essentials together? Or adding a floating shelf or two/three? Or a hanging rod for your newly washed clothing?
Got the space and the budget? An additional washer and/or dryer can significantly cut your laundry chores in half! Just saying…
Don’t overlook your laundry room’s style factor. Some curtains/blinds can definitely boost the space’s appeal in terms of colour and detail and help pull the entire design together.
Continue any existing design theme in your home via artwork in your laundry room. Or, for a more unique approach, go in a completely different direction and opt for, for instance, retro prints and loud colours.
Your space, your rules, remember?
Since laundry rooms are usually small, it makes painting/wallpapering their walls a rather easy task. And since it’s not a public space (like your living room), feel free to experiment with bold colours and eye-catching patterns to make your laundry room the most unique zone in your entire home.
Last but certainly not least, a folding table will ensure a comfy spot for folding laundry, yet it can also be folded up and put away when space is an issue.
