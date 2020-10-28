Your browser is out-of-date.

Remodel your laundry room in 10 easy steps

Having a sturdy renovation budget for a laundry room is part of many homeowners’ dreams, yet real life (and real budgets) works differently. But that doesn’t mean a pretty, practical laundry room is out of the question, for there exists numerous ways to introduce new style and space to your washing-and-drying room.

Like these…  

1. Change the lighting

Laundry Room Frahm Interiors Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Frahm Interiors

Laundry Room

Frahm Interiors
Frahm Interiors
Frahm Interiors

Regardless of whether you have a free-standing laundry room or your washer/dryer share their space with the bathroom, adequate lighting is prime. Consider not only the amount of illumination, but also the type of lighting fixtures (i.e. wall sconces versus pendants) to treat your laundry room to some updated elegance. 

2. Rethink cabinet pulls

House in Belgrano, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern kitchen
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

House in Belgrano

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

Switching out those cabinet pulls and drawer handles might not free up more legroom, but it will certainly change the room’s vibe. Depending on your cabinet designs, why not opt for on-trend hardware like stainless steel, brass, or even leather straps? 


3. Add a new sink

Combines stainless and integrated concrete sink Stoneform Concrete Studios Modern kitchen Concrete Kitchen sink,Concrete prep bowl,concrete counter,Draining grooves,concrete tops
Stoneform Concrete Studios

Combines stainless and integrated concrete sink

Stoneform Concrete Studios
Stoneform Concrete Studios
Stoneform Concrete Studios

A visit to your local hardware store can inspire you to switch out your laundry room’s existing sink, or to add an extra one (if you have the space and budget, mind you). And for some extra style, consider pairing your new sink with a matching faucet. 


4. Retrofit cabinets

Sea Point Apartment, Studio Do Cabo Studio Do Cabo Kitchen
Studio Do Cabo

Sea Point Apartment

Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo

No legroom left in your laundry room for additional cabinets? See how you can upgrade your cabinets to improve storage. Some popular upgrades in this regard include adding extra drawers and shelves, installing corner drawers, pull-out laundry bins, etc. 

See which of our professional Carpenters can help you craft the best wood cabinets for your home. 

5. Boost storage

Rescue + Refurb Solving Spaces Rustic style bathroom renovation, victorian house, kitchen, bathroom, design
Solving Spaces

Rescue + Refurb

Solving Spaces
Solving Spaces
Solving Spaces

Even if you have no cabinets in your laundry room you can still do your part to banish clutter. How about mounting a storage system on the back of the door to keep all your laundry essentials together? Or adding a floating shelf or two/three? Or a hanging rod for your newly washed clothing? 


6. Add an extra washer/dryer

Scullery Trait Decor Modern kitchen
Trait Decor

Scullery

Trait Decor
Trait Decor
Trait Decor

Got the space and the budget? An additional washer and/or dryer can significantly cut your laundry chores in half! Just saying…  


7. Treat your windows

Master Bathroom with Laundry Closet Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Modern bathroom
Lilian H. Weinreich Architects

Master Bathroom with Laundry Closet

Lilian H. Weinreich Architects
Lilian H. Weinreich Architects
Lilian H. Weinreich Architects

Don’t overlook your laundry room’s style factor. Some curtains/blinds can definitely boost the space’s appeal in terms of colour and detail and help pull the entire design together. 


8. Hang some artwork

Laundry Room Frahm Interiors Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Frahm Interiors

Laundry Room

Frahm Interiors
Frahm Interiors
Frahm Interiors

Continue any existing design theme in your home via artwork in your laundry room. Or, for a more unique approach, go in a completely different direction and opt for, for instance, retro prints and loud colours.

Your space, your rules, remember? 

9. Style those walls

Laundry Room Clean Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Clean Design

Laundry Room

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

Since laundry rooms are usually small, it makes painting/wallpapering their walls a rather easy task. And since it’s not a public space (like your living room), feel free to experiment with bold colours and eye-catching patterns to make your laundry room the most unique zone in your entire home. 


10. Get a folding table

Apartamento Residencial APA, Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura Modern garage/shed
Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura

Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura
Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura
Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura

Last but certainly not least, a folding table will ensure a comfy spot for folding laundry, yet it can also be folded up and put away when space is an issue.

How will you be changing up your laundry room’s look?

