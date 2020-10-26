Your browser is out-of-date.

10 easy master bathroom transformation ideas

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
House Lilford , Bespoke Bathrooms Bespoke Bathrooms Eclectic style bathroom
Is it just us or has the concept of master bathrooms become so much more luxurious lately? Sure, there’s always been an element of convenience when it comes to master bathrooms, especially en-suite designs, but the latest designs are significantly more 5-star than before.

And if you’re anything like us, you’ve already started dreaming about how to give your main bathroom an elegant makeover. Like these 10 tips that have ensured success for numerous Bathroom Planners and homeowners alike…  

1. Revive your vanity

Exner Penthouse, 2MD Exclusive Italian Design 2MD Exclusive Italian Design Modern bathroom
2MD Exclusive Italian Design

Exner Penthouse

2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design

If your bathroom vanity has been looking a bit weary lately, maybe it’s time to take a trip to a thrift store for some amazing vintage finds? Or you can always just refinish the countertop or repaint the cabinets for a quick-fix solution.  


2. Change some finishes

Penthouse The President Bantry Bay, KMMA architects KMMA architects Modern bathroom
KMMA architects

Penthouse The President Bantry Bay

KMMA architects
KMMA architects
KMMA architects

The thing with time is that it leaves its mark on everything—including your bathroom’s faucets and drawer pulls via the sediment in you water and your fingers’ oily residue. 

But as soon as you’re ready to consider new finishes, may we suggest you go with stainless steel for a much sleeker and more modern vibe that’s also easier to clean? 

3. Alter those paint colours

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects Grobler Architects Modern bathroom Marble Pink
Grobler Architects

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

Your choice in paint colours should always be chosen with this consideration in mind: selling your home. If a ‘for sale’ sign is in your near future, go with neutral colours as they appeal to a much wider audience. Otherwise, be brave and bold and maybe even try adding a stunning focal wall to your bathroom.  


4. Make a style statement with mirrors

Beach house bathroom Turquoise Modern bathroom beach house,pebble floor,simplicity
Turquoise

Beach house bathroom

Turquoise
Turquoise
Turquoise

Depending on your bathroom’s style and space, you could opt for either one (larger) mirror or several (smaller) ones. Remember to consider your mirror’s placement in relation to natural lighting (i.e. helping to reflect light makes a space seem bigger and more welcoming). 


5. Play with lighting

Saffraan Ave, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style bathroom
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Saffraan Ave

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Elegant wall sconces? A lavish chandelier? Whatever lighting fixtures you choose, consider adding dimmers to those switches, allowing you to alter your bathroom’s ambience with literally the flick of a button. 


6. Coordinate accents

The Black House, Etienne Hanekom Interiors Etienne Hanekom Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Grey
Etienne Hanekom Interiors

The Black House

Etienne Hanekom Interiors
Etienne Hanekom Interiors
Etienne Hanekom Interiors

For smaller (yet still very effective) changes, alter your master bathroom’s accents via a new shower curtain and floor mat, updated window treatment and towels, a fancy new hand soap dispenser, etc. 

Just make sure your accents are consistent in style and/or colour to ensure a cohesive look. 

7. Boost your storage

House Lilford Bespoke Bathrooms Eclectic style bathroom
Bespoke Bathrooms

House Lilford

Bespoke Bathrooms
Bespoke Bathrooms
Bespoke Bathrooms

Your storage solutions will depend on your available space. Will a simple floating shelf help hide away the clutter? Or do you need something much bigger, like a floor-to-ceiling cabinet complete with drawers and hidden compartments? 


8. Create ambience via décor accessories

Beach Retreat, Studio Do Cabo Studio Do Cabo Eclectic style bathroom
Studio Do Cabo

Beach Retreat

Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo

How will you be displaying your personal style in your master bathroom? Some candles for a relaxing vibe? Fresh flowers to help induce a more lush and natural ambience? Glittering string lights against the wall to boost your bathroom’s charm? 


9. Include enticing scents

152 Waterkant , GSQUARED architects GSQUARED architects Minimal style Bathroom
GSQUARED architects

152 Waterkant

GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects

Including fresh scents in a bathroom is non-negotiable. Fortunately, you get to decide how you plan on achieving this. Will it be via your favourite scented candles? Freshly cut flowers and lush plants in pots? Scented soaps and potpourri, perhaps? Or maybe a gracious reed diffuser atop your vanity? 


10. Deep clean it

Project: Copperhead, Cape Town, de Beyer Design Studio de Beyer Design Studio Modern bathroom
de Beyer Design Studio

Project: Copperhead, Cape Town

de Beyer Design Studio
de Beyer Design Studio
de Beyer Design Studio

Finally, if you really can’t afford to spend a single cent on your bathroom, then get ready to put in some elbow grease. With a proper deep cleaning (which includes those small areas like grout in-between tile, water build-up in your shower corners, etc.), your bathroom can look (and smell) even better than before.

How will you be updating your master bathroom?

