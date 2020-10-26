10 easy master bathroom transformation ideas

Is it just us or has the concept of master bathrooms become so much more luxurious lately? Sure, there’s always been an element of convenience when it comes to master bathrooms, especially en-suite designs, but the latest designs are significantly more 5-star than before.
And if you’re anything like us, you’ve already started dreaming about how to give your main bathroom an elegant makeover. Like these 10 tips that have ensured success for numerous Bathroom Planners and homeowners alike…
If your bathroom vanity has been looking a bit weary lately, maybe it’s time to take a trip to a thrift store for some amazing vintage finds? Or you can always just refinish the countertop or repaint the cabinets for a quick-fix solution.
The thing with time is that it leaves its mark on everything—including your bathroom’s faucets and drawer pulls via the sediment in you water and your fingers’ oily residue.
But as soon as you’re ready to consider new finishes, may we suggest you go with stainless steel for a much sleeker and more modern vibe that’s also easier to clean?
Your choice in paint colours should always be chosen with this consideration in mind: selling your home. If a ‘for sale’ sign is in your near future, go with neutral colours as they appeal to a much wider audience. Otherwise, be brave and bold and maybe even try adding a stunning focal wall to your bathroom.
Depending on your bathroom’s style and space, you could opt for either one (larger) mirror or several (smaller) ones. Remember to consider your mirror’s placement in relation to natural lighting (i.e. helping to reflect light makes a space seem bigger and more welcoming).
Elegant wall sconces? A lavish chandelier? Whatever lighting fixtures you choose, consider adding dimmers to those switches, allowing you to alter your bathroom’s ambience with literally the flick of a button.
For smaller (yet still very effective) changes, alter your master bathroom’s accents via a new shower curtain and floor mat, updated window treatment and towels, a fancy new hand soap dispenser, etc.
Just make sure your accents are consistent in style and/or colour to ensure a cohesive look.
Your storage solutions will depend on your available space. Will a simple floating shelf help hide away the clutter? Or do you need something much bigger, like a floor-to-ceiling cabinet complete with drawers and hidden compartments?
How will you be displaying your personal style in your master bathroom? Some candles for a relaxing vibe? Fresh flowers to help induce a more lush and natural ambience? Glittering string lights against the wall to boost your bathroom’s charm?
Including fresh scents in a bathroom is non-negotiable. Fortunately, you get to decide how you plan on achieving this. Will it be via your favourite scented candles? Freshly cut flowers and lush plants in pots? Scented soaps and potpourri, perhaps? Or maybe a gracious reed diffuser atop your vanity?
Finally, if you really can’t afford to spend a single cent on your bathroom, then get ready to put in some elbow grease. With a proper deep cleaning (which includes those small areas like grout in-between tile, water build-up in your shower corners, etc.), your bathroom can look (and smell) even better than before.
Next up: 12 cheap building materials perfect for a small home.