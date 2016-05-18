10 Sunscreen ideas that make the most of a garden

The South African sun can get quite harsh at times, regardless of the season. This has brought about a great awareness of how we approach the sun and our time spent in it. Many of us do not like to be scorched when spending time outside, so we won’t find many gardens without some form of a sunscreen.

Today we will present you with 10 interesting new models, which not only provide shade, but some can also beautify your garden. Here you might get some inspiration for your own garden, or see options which you have not even thought of. If there is any doubt left, do consult an expert on what’s best for your particular garden.