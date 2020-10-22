10 budget-friendly ways to dramatically transform your kitchen

On the hunt for budget makeover ideas? Who isn’t? And seeing as 2020 is/was an especially tricky year where we were basically forced to spend more time indoors, it just makes sense that so many more homeowners are making contact with their inner artists/designers to revaluate their interiors.

But what if you only have a tiny budget and can only tackle ONE room in your entire home? Well, we recommend going with the heart of your home (aka the kitchen) and sticking to these cost-effective tips and tricks…