10 budget-friendly ways to dramatically transform your kitchen

On the hunt for budget makeover ideas? Who isn’t? And seeing as 2020 is/was an especially tricky year where we were basically forced to spend more time indoors, it just makes sense that so many more homeowners are making contact with their inner artists/designers to revaluate their interiors.
But what if you only have a tiny budget and can only tackle ONE room in your entire home? Well, we recommend going with the heart of your home (aka the kitchen) and sticking to these cost-effective tips and tricks…
Trust us: not touching your kitchen’s existing layout can save you a bundle since you won’t be moving any cupboards, changing plumbing and electrics, etc.
Remember: the less you change, the more you save.
How about freshening up your cooking space with some new colours? And we’re not just talking about walls, since the colour of your ceiling, door- and window frames also have a huge impact.
homify hint: To paint over timber panelling you need to apply a stain and tannin blocker first.
Instead of spending a fortune on having your entire kitchen changed, focus on one small(er) area – like those cabinet doors. Will they look better in another colour? How about if you replace those doors with another design, or leave them open for a different look altogether?
If you’re looking to give your worktops a new look for less money, consider laminate. And if you’ve still got some left in your design budget after that, how about fancy and functional extras like heat rods in a permanent pan stand or a built-in draining board?
Don’t lose your cool and your budget over a scruffy floor design. Cut some cash corners and lay your new flooring on top. Many professionals, including Kitchen Planners, can also advise to run your new flooring underneath the plinths instead of wall to wall.
Schedule an afternoon to tackle your kitchen cupboards, clear your worktops, and instantly gain more space. If need be, consider additional storage solutions, such as a floating shelf or two, hanging rails, or maybe even installing a Lazy Susan in one of your cupboards?
For a feature wall with character, we recommend heat-and-steam-resistant wallpaper. Obviously you can also opt to wallpaper all your kitchen walls instead of just one, but keep in mind that visual clutter (such as busy patterns and not leaving enough ‘breathing space’ between pieces) is very much a thing!
If your kitchen’s basic structure and style is still in good condition, alter the look ever so slightly by replacing cabinet door handles, drawer knobs, etc. Leather and brass, especially, can ensure a touch of extra elegance.
We’re all for the less-is-more look, but a bit of character is still crucial. Thus, decide on a theme to bring your kitchen’s look together and display some pieces on a shelf here, maybe on a corner countertop there, and perhaps even a striking piece of wall art?
Layered lighting is key, which means distributing your kitchen lighting appropriately. Try task lighting (like spotlights) over your worktops, halogen bulbs for your extractor and overhead lighting, and ambient light for your dining spot.
