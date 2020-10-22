Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 budget-friendly ways to dramatically transform your kitchen

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Burton Ave, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

On the hunt for budget makeover ideas? Who isn’t? And seeing as 2020 is/was an especially tricky year where we were basically forced to spend more time indoors, it just makes sense that so many more homeowners are making contact with their inner artists/designers to revaluate their interiors. 

But what if you only have a tiny budget and can only tackle ONE room in your entire home? Well, we recommend going with the heart of your home (aka the kitchen) and sticking to these cost-effective tips and tricks…

1. Don’t change the layout

kitchen table Till Manecke:Architect Kitchen
Till Manecke:Architect

kitchen table

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

Trust us: not touching your kitchen’s existing layout can save you a bundle since you won’t be moving any cupboards, changing plumbing and electrics, etc.

Remember: the less you change, the more you save. 

2. Try some paint

Burton Ave, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Kitchen
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Burton Ave

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

How about freshening up your cooking space with some new colours? And we’re not just talking about walls, since the colour of your ceiling, door- and window frames also have a huge impact. 

homify hint: To paint over timber panelling you need to apply a stain and tannin blocker first.

3. Switch out cabinet doors

House Oranjezicht, ATTIK Design ATTIK Design Kitchen
ATTIK Design

House Oranjezicht

ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design

Instead of spending a fortune on having your entire kitchen changed, focus on one small(er) area – like those cabinet doors. Will they look better in another colour? How about if you replace those doors with another design, or leave them open for a different look altogether? 


4. Install new countertops

open plan kitchen dining Till Manecke:Architect Modern kitchen
Till Manecke:Architect

open plan kitchen dining

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

If you’re looking to give your worktops a new look for less money, consider laminate. And if you’ve still got some left in your design budget after that, how about fancy and functional extras like heat rods in a permanent pan stand or a built-in draining board? 


5. Update the floor

HOUSE I ATLANTIC SEABOARD, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

HOUSE I ATLANTIC SEABOARD, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

Don’t lose your cool and your budget over a scruffy floor design. Cut some cash corners and lay your new flooring on top. Many professionals, including Kitchen Planners, can also advise to run your new flooring underneath the plinths instead of wall to wall. 


6. Update your kitchen storage

Clifton Apartment, Make Architects + Interior Studio Make Architects + Interior Studio Modern kitchen
Make Architects + Interior Studio

Clifton Apartment

Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio

Schedule an afternoon to tackle your kitchen cupboards, clear your worktops, and instantly gain more space. If need be, consider additional storage solutions, such as a floating shelf or two, hanging rails, or maybe even installing a Lazy Susan in one of your cupboards? 


Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Design a feature wall

5 on Dagbreek Crontech Consulting Modern kitchen
Crontech Consulting

5 on Dagbreek

Crontech Consulting
Crontech Consulting
Crontech Consulting

For a feature wall with character, we recommend heat-and-steam-resistant wallpaper. Obviously you can also opt to wallpaper all your kitchen walls instead of just one, but keep in mind that visual clutter (such as busy patterns and not leaving enough ‘breathing space’ between pieces) is very much a thing! 


8. Change your cabinet hardware

Holiday Let apartments, Nailed it Projects Nailed it Projects Modern kitchen
Nailed it Projects

Holiday Let apartments

Nailed it Projects
Nailed it Projects
Nailed it Projects

If your kitchen’s basic structure and style is still in good condition, alter the look ever so slightly by replacing cabinet door handles, drawer knobs, etc. Leather and brass, especially, can ensure a touch of extra elegance. 


9. Display fun accessories

Apartment Hout, Liam Mooney studio Liam Mooney studio Kitchen
Liam Mooney studio

Apartment Hout

Liam Mooney studio
Liam Mooney studio
Liam Mooney studio

We’re all for the less-is-more look, but a bit of character is still crucial. Thus, decide on a theme to bring your kitchen’s look together and display some pieces on a shelf here, maybe on a corner countertop there, and perhaps even a striking piece of wall art? 


10. Update the lighting

152 Waterkant , GSQUARED architects GSQUARED architects Kitchen
GSQUARED architects

152 Waterkant

GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects

Layered lighting is key, which means distributing your kitchen lighting appropriately. Try task lighting (like spotlights) over your worktops, halogen bulbs for your extractor and overhead lighting, and ambient light for your dining spot.

From your cooking- to your cleansing space, let’s check out Our best colour ideas for your new bathroom

Adding a house extension: The rules, costs, and ideas
Is your kitchen in need of some updated style?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks