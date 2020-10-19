The homify guide to creating a perfectly lit bathroom

Although the toilet and tub/shower are certainly the most popular items in any bathroom, that doesn’t mean lighting can be put on the backburner. In fact, without proper lighting, your dream bathroom is more likely to become a gloomy space with an underdone style.

But if you thought that changing a room’s lighting was as easy as screwing in a new bulb, then you require these bathroom-lighting tips more than you thought!

Let’s see what bright ideas can spark some dazzle in your dream bathroom…