The homify guide to creating a perfectly lit bathroom

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
THE VILLA I FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Eclectic style bathroom
Although the toilet and tub/shower are certainly the most popular items in any bathroom, that doesn’t mean lighting can be put on the backburner. In fact, without proper lighting, your dream bathroom is more likely to become a gloomy space with an underdone style. 

But if you thought that changing a room’s lighting was as easy as screwing in a new bulb, then you require these bathroom-lighting tips more than you thought!

Let’s see what bright ideas can spark some dazzle in your dream bathroom…  

1. Layered lighting: Ambient

Master Bathroom AB DESIGN Minimal style Bathroom
AB DESIGN

Master Bathroom

AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN

A properly lit room (bathroom or otherwise) includes multiple light sources to ensure illuminated spaces for any number of activities.

Ambient lighting is usually the overhead lighting that fills a space with soft-yet-bright light. Depending on your bathroom’s size, you may require more than one overhead fixture.

homify hint: Should you opt for dimmers, first ensure your bulbs are compatible with dimmers to keep them in proper working condition for as long as possible. 


2. Layered lighting: Task

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Eclectic style bathroom
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

Task lighting is there to illuminate the space intended for certain tasks – and in a bathroom, those tasks can include applying makeup, taking a shower, etc. Include a few fixtures around your vanity and mirror, plus the shower and/or tub, and place more emphasis on function over form. 


3. Layered lighting: Accent

Luxurious Clifton Apartment, Inhouse Inhouse Modern bathroom
Inhouse

Luxurious Clifton Apartment

Inhouse
Inhouse
Inhouse

As accent lighting is meant to highlight a certain object or area in a room, this type of lighting is normally three times brighter than ambient. Consider what lighting fixtures you will use to highlight your mirror, accent lights, and maybe even that piece of wall art in your bathroom. 


4. Bulb types and brightness: Compact fluorescents

homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

A big no-no when it comes to proper lighting, compact fluorescents are very unflattering. Thus, they have no business being in a space that so many of us use for shaving, applying makeup, gussying up, etc. 


5. Bulb types and brightness: Standard incandescent

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Eclectic style bathroom
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

Although they can be proper in distributing light, you need to check the fine print of your standard incandescent bulbs. “Cool white” is what you’re after, as those with a yellowish glow simply do not have the correct colour index for detail-specific tasks that require optimum vision and precision. 


6. Bulb types and brightness: LED

Bathroom Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Modern bathroom bathroom floor,bathroom,bath,shutters
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Bathroom

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

LEDs use the least amount of energy (yay for living green!), plus are available in a rich collection of shapes (and styles and sizes). But make sure to pick bulbs that fall in the 4000K to 6500K colour temperature range. Although the latter perfectly mimics super bright white daylight, some people may find it too harsh, particularly for ambient lighting. 


7. Lighting fixtures: Wall sconces

The Black House, Etienne Hanekom Interiors Etienne Hanekom Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Ceramic Grey
Etienne Hanekom Interiors

The Black House

Etienne Hanekom Interiors
Etienne Hanekom Interiors
Etienne Hanekom Interiors

Wall sconces are super practical: they take up no floor space, serve double duty (accent and task), plus can be purchased in any design style imaginable. 


8. Lighting fixtures: Chandeliers and pendants

Hove Road , Make Architects + Interior Studio Make Architects + Interior Studio Modern bathroom
Make Architects + Interior Studio

Hove Road

Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio

If your bathroom has high ceilings, maybe consider installing a chandelier or some pendants for the ultimate in ‘wow’ lighting design. These can look amazing, especially when dangling over a bathtub, alongside your wall mirror, etc. 


9. Lighting fixtures: Flush-mount

A Bathroom of Royal Splendour Spegash Interiors Classic style bathroom
Spegash Interiors

A Bathroom of Royal Splendour

Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors

Instead of hanging from the ceiling like a pendant, flush-mount lights are mounted into the surface. This is the ideal solution for when you want to strike a stylish balance between attractive pendants/chandeliers and hidden-from-view recessed lights. 


10. Lighting fixtures: Recessed

House Drelingcourt Fresnaye, KMMA architects KMMA architects Modern bathroom
KMMA architects

House Drelingcourt Fresnaye

KMMA architects
KMMA architects
KMMA architects

Recessed lights (also known as downlights) take up the least amount of vertical space, making them perfect for areas prone to splashes (like your shower). But, as always, put safety before style and opt to include a professional (Architect, Electrician, Interior Designer… ) when planning your dream bathroom – and its lighting.

From one room to another, let’s discover The quick and easy way to pick your kitchen lighting.

How much does a home extension cost in South Africa?
Is your bathroom lighting up to style scratch?

