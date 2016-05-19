An Ultramodern House By The Water

If you visit the homify site often, you are well acquainted with our 360° ideabooks which display exciting architectural projects. If this is your first time with us, you will soon find out that we love architecture and spectacular houses, searching far and wide to bring the best examples directly to you.

Today we bring you another such example, all the way from the Ukraine. It is an excellent specimen of modern architecture and contemporary design, sure to entice the imagination of anyone interested in high quality living spaces. Marrying geometric volumes with eclectic materials, the building belongs well within the realm of the ultramodern.

If you are looking for mind-blowing new architectural projects, you have come to the right place. Let's get started on this one!