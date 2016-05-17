Before and After: Renovating A Loft Apartment

Renovation projects are exciting undertakings in any context. To renew a residence or place of business means to give new life to a building, changing its purpose, or making the structure more appropriate to what it had been originally intended for. Such projects are so popular, in fact, that it has captured the attention of people worldwide, inspiring television shows like Extreme Makeover: Home Edition that has had a huge following.

It is not difficult to imagine why this is so. Think about living in the same house or apartment for several years, and suddenly having the opportunity to transform it to your current needs and contemporary trends. It is what most of us yearn for every several years, if not more often.

Well, if you are in the process of renovating your home, or if you are, like some many others, simply inspired by seeing others' renovation journeys, homify is the place for you. Although we feature many before and after projects, today we bring you a modest loft apartment transformation in South Korea. As this undertaking clearly show, it's the little things that count.