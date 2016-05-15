A Suburban Home With Style

Today on homify we will look at a product of Polish design. Although it may look like your standard suburban home, we will soon find that it has a few distinguishing characteristics which make it superior to its neighbours. By all accounts, it is certainly a residence that is well oriented toward our current age and style. A staple structure with which you cannot go wrong.
This large home, designed by Biuro, provides a usable area of almost 216 square meters, including an attic space to be used as that ever-helpful extra room that can be guest bedroom, store room, or study, all according to the individual needs of the home owner. With three bedrooms on the ground floor and generous social areas, this may well be the perfect family home, with all that is necessary for a happy life.
If you are interested in the beauty that lies in simplicity, join us to take a tour of the House Ambrosia and take a look at details that make a real difference.
Here is our first look at the House Ambrosia. At first, it may seem like just another ordinary suburban house with a shingled hip roof at a 30 degree angle and the solid-surface exterior structure. It is when we pay a little more attention to the details, though, that the finer nuances of the good design become apparent.
The walls of the house are actually constructed of a 2-ply structural clay tile, filled with polystyrene. This is worth nothing, since it ensures a much stronger and robust structural frame for the building, while also being much more weather- and wear-proof.
The exterior presentation of the home also gives us an indication of the eclectic use of materials in the project to bring about a mixture of styles and attributes. The wooden fence, for example, is alternated with black stone bricks at the gate. This is an interesting and aesthetically pleasing contrast, which is echoed in the building itself with the alternate use of grey clay walls, brown brick insets, and the wooden garage door.
Now as we move inside the home, we first find the foyer and entry that has a very gracious and light appearance. As we can see from this very first space in the house, all of the walls and the ceiling are white. This is always a good option in any home of limited proportions, as it expands the perceived boundaries of the space, and makes the rooms feel larger.
The flooring in this area consists of wooden laminate, which brings a warm and elegant touch to the interior space. Laminate is also a great option for a family home, since it is easy to clean and resistant to wear. As we can see here, the wooden print looks stylish and not at all as if it is the less expensive alternative, which it actually is!
The staircase we see here in the entryway is a special feature well worth noting in its own right. The quarter landing staircase design host stair treads connected only to the wall, creating the appearance of them floating in the air. In addition to this, LED lights have been installed below the treads to give a warm glow from under each tread. This entire composition gives the whole composition an ethereal or supernatural quality, as if the stairway does, in fact, lead up to heaven. This is all very abstract, but the elegant feature certainly gives the home a sense of unparalleled dignity.
Moving on the social areas of the house, which are all open-plan, we can see that the main aspect of it is to be as functional as possible. Every corner of the space has been utilised in order to make optimal use of the area available.
Here we have a view of the living room. The space is simply furnished with little ornamentation and with modest furniture, supporting an ethic of minimalism and keeping things at a functional level. This can be very helpful in family life where things easily get cluttered and overcrowded.
The furniture in this space consists mainly of a modern sofa and recliner upholstered in beige leather, blending in well with the neutral surroundings. An entertainment system is found at the back, with some storage space to the left.
The right we can also see a charming fireplace to warm up the home in the winter. The house actually makes use of two heating sources—gas and solid fuel. Both of these are kept and utilised in the boiler room by the double garage.
We have definitely save the best for last on this tour! The kitchen of the House Ambrosia is definitely not your ordinary suburban model, and can easily be the dream kitchen of many. The modernity of this design is very impressive, and the furnishings will allow for the home's inhabitants to cook spectacular dishes. This may well be our favourite part of the house!
At the back of this image we can see a wall that integrates most of the kitchen appliances. The wall itself is made of timber or consists of a timber print, sealed with a veneer that gives the surface a glossy shine. The appliances, which are integrated into this wall, are all black and stainless steel, which gives a distinct sophisticated and professional appearance. In the middle of the room we can see the kitchen island, which holds the kitchen sink and stove.
