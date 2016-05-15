A Suburban Home With Style

Today on homify we will look at a product of Polish design. Although it may look like your standard suburban home, we will soon find that it has a few distinguishing characteristics which make it superior to its neighbours. By all accounts, it is certainly a residence that is well oriented toward our current age and style. A staple structure with which you cannot go wrong.

This large home, designed by Biuro, provides a usable area of almost 216 square meters, including an attic space to be used as that ever-helpful extra room that can be guest bedroom, store room, or study, all according to the individual needs of the home owner. With three bedrooms on the ground floor and generous social areas, this may well be the perfect family home, with all that is necessary for a happy life.

If you are interested in the beauty that lies in simplicity, join us to take a tour of the House Ambrosia and take a look at details that make a real difference.